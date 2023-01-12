Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Asian FX bulls jump to multi-year highs, spurred by China reopening- Reuters poll

01/12/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Bullish bets on the Thai baht and Chinese yuan hit five-year highs as China's sharp pivot from its strict COVID-19 curbs boosted investors' appetite for strengthening long positions in regional currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Long positions firmed on nearly all Asian emerging currencies, many of which had plunged to multi-year lows against the U.S. dollar in 2022 due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and other factors such as rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Bullish bets on the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit were at more-than-two-year highs, while bets on the Singapore dollar were the most bullish in five years, the fortnightly poll of 12 analysts showed.

"Lower positioning, cheaper valuations, a softer U.S. dollar, peak Fed rates and the onset of an easing cycle across emerging markets later this year will improve the attractiveness of EM FX and local currency debt, suggesting that investors will increasingly return to EM assets following a very tough 2022," analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

The appetite for high-risk Asian assets has increased significantly since China, a manufacturing powerhouse and the region's largest trading partner, began dismantling its stringent COVID curbs in December, while firming bets that major central banks would ease monetary policy also aided sentiment.

The biggest benefactor of China's mobility relaxations has been the Thai baht, which scaled a more-than-nine-month peak on expectations the Southeast Asian country will benefit from more Chinese tourists, estimated to be at least five million this year.

The baht has strengthened 3.5% in the first two weeks of 2023, more than any of its Asian peers, with bullish positions hitting the highest since January 2018.

"The Thai economy is likely to be on the sweet spot of experiencing strong growth recovery and (and) appreciating Thai baht without slowing the pace of growth materially," Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at United Overseas Bank, said in a note.

"The Thai baht looks set to outperform other Asian currencies in 2023."

Meanwhile, investors turned marginally bullish on the Indonesian rupiah for the first time since April last year, although the long bets on the currency were the least among the currencies that were a part of the Reuters poll.

The only currency, among the nine in the poll, was the Indian rupee. However, investors sharply cut their short positions on the currency to levels last seen on February 2022, although headwinds from a widening current account deficit continue to pose a challenge.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE USD/CNY USD/KRW USD/SGD USD/IDR USD/TWD USD/INR USD/MYR USD/PHP USD/THB

12-Jan-23 -1.58 -1.39 -1.31 -0.1 -0.67 0.07 -0.82 -0.61 -1.85

15-Dec-22 0.08 -0.55 -0.85 0.92 -0.22 0.63 -0.36 -0.15 -0.69

1-Dec-22 0.63 -0.15 -0.3 1.08 0.15 0.76 -0.02 0.33 -0.16

17-Nov-22 0.74 0.21 -0.06 1.06 0.84 1.13 1.18 0.89 0.4

03-Nov-22 1.81 1.38 0.47 1.57 1.81 1.47 2.02 1.36 1.34

20-Oct-22 1.96 2.02 1.13 1.83 1.98 1.6 2.33 1.94 2

06-Oct-22 1.94 2.25 1.53 1.86 2.12 1.55 2.22 2.16 2.08

22-Sept-22 2.09 2.39 1.61 1.35 2.37 1.23 1.9 1.94 1.86

08-Sept-22 2.04 2.33 1.54 1.13 1.93 1.35 1.89 1.7 1.59

25-Aug-22 1.68 1.85 1.12 1.03 1.53 1.31 1.9 1.38 1.28

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Archishma Iyer


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.05% 56.275722 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (AUD/KRW) 0.13% 858.95 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (AUD/THB) -0.03% 23.047 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.68946 Delayed Quote.1.17%
BRITISH POUND / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (GBP/SGD) -0.05% 1.61528 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.2138 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.05% 60.743 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (CAD/KRW) 0.17% 926.8 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.74385 Delayed Quote.0.85%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) -0.06% 87.7611 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (EUR/SGD) -0.11% 1.4303 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.03% 35.889 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.07468 Delayed Quote.0.34%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (INR/SGD) -0.04% 0.016296 Delayed Quote.0.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (INR/KRW) 0.23% 15.252388 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012246 Delayed Quote.1.37%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.57% 5650.66 Real-time Quote.1.91%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.34% 537.144 Real-time Quote.6.22%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 2.84% 0.6309 End-of-day quote.-59.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.35% 0.6341 Delayed Quote.0.36%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED -0.56% 29.92 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.7579 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.27% 6.7515 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.07% 81.66 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
US DOLLAR / INDONESIAN RUPIAH (USD/IDR) -1.22% 15336 Delayed Quote.0.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.94% 67.63 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) 0.05% 1.3308 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) 0.29% 1245.36 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.08% 33.38 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
Latest news "Economy"
04:11aNigeria's female bouncers show their strength fighting stereotypes
RE
04:06aAsian FX bulls jump to multi-year highs, spurred by China reopening- Reuters poll
RE
04:02aUbisoft shares slump 20% after French video game maker warns on revenue
RE
04:00aChina growth seen rebounding to 4.9% in 2023, more stimulus on the cards - Reuters poll
RE
03:55aChina comac executive: expects to reach annual production of 150…
RE
03:54aGas flows through Ukraine, eastward via Yamal-Europe, stable
RE
03:54aComac executive: china's home-made c919 expects to reach annual…
RE
03:51aStocks hold on to gains ahead of U.S. inflation test
RE
03:50aChina c.bank seen cutting lpr by 5 bps in q1 2023…
RE
03:50aChina 2022 gdp growth seen at 2.8% (vs 3.2% in oct…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./
4Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
5BASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS