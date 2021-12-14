Log in
Asian Hall of Fame Launches Season and Mobile Game at Media Day

12/14/2021 | 05:57pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame hosts a 2022 Season Media Day and lunch for national and foreign press, sponsors and VIP guests on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm PT. To celebrate Lunar New Year traditions, Media Day is held in the customary stye of Asian companies at the venue for Chinese media days in the Los Angeles area, 888 Seafood Restaurant at 8450 Valley Boulevard, Rosemead, California, 91770. On-site parking is complimentary.

Media, sponsors and VIP guests enjoy a generous multi-course lunch served in a festive ambience. Eighty-eight tickets are available for purchase for $88 at asianhalloffame.org.

Asian Hall of Fame President and CEO Maki Hsieh provides an overview of the 2022 Season and a sneak peak of the second charity album presented by musicians Ed Roth and Hsieh, who performs as Maki Mae.

Hsieh highlights the LA Lunar New Year Festival taking place February 5 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. Elected officials present proclamations to Asian Hall of Fame and to Glendale resident, Artist Ambassador and legendary guitarist of The Doors Robby Krieger who performs with headliner Danny Seraphine & CTA.

Attendees are the first to play the Dragon Zoom mobile game that features two dragons finding their way home through Asian-inspired landscapes. Asian Hall of Fame developed Dragon Zoom in collaboration with Microsoft Xbox engineers to advance its Digital Equity Initiative supporting women and girls in gaming.

Arts philanthropist and founding Board of Governors Lily Liu will be present alongside Karen Wong, founder of Robert Chinn Foundation and Asian Hall of Fame. Executives and artists are available for interviews.

Media can request credentials online at asianhalloffame.org/press-credentials.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes violence against Asians by elevating Asian contributions to national and international narratives. Year-round events culminate in an annual induction ceremony that has honored martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, broadcast journalist Connie Chung, executive Indra Nooyi, actor and physician Ken Jeong, dancer Cheryl Burke, among others.

For more information, visit the website www.asianhalloffame.org and contact Rochelle Srigley, rochelle@asianhalloffame.org and Holly Zhang, hollyz@asianhalloffame.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asian-hall-of-fame-launches-season-and-mobile-game-at-media-day-301444777.html

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame


