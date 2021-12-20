Asian, Hispanic, White, & Black Americans All Find Financial Success in Different Cities, New Study by SimpleMoneyLyfe Finds

Texas, Florida, and California are the best states for minorities to find financial success.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data encompasses results from the previous 5 years - including private surveys and big data generated from the U.S. Census Bureau - making it the most comprehensive study on the relationship between ethnicity and money to date. The results reveal which U.S. Cities and States offer a fighting chance for minorities to obtain financial success and freedom.
The research, which analyzed the relationship between homeownership, income, education, and financial success, discovered it is hard for minorities to break out of the mold and enjoy financial success in certain US Cities.
Here is a quick snapshot of what SimpleMoneyLyfe's industry-leading research reveals:
Best Cities for Asian Americans to Find Financial Success
- Houston, Texas
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Jacksonville, Florida
- San Antonio, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
Best Cities for Hispanic Americans to Find Financial Sucess
- Jacksonville, Florida
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Columbus, Ohio
Best Cities for Black Americans to Find Financial Success
- San Antonio, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Best Cities for White Americans to Find Financial Success
- Houston, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- New York, New York
- Los Angeles, California
To see the score of each individual city, review the entire study published: https://simplemoneylyfe.com/money/asians-blacks-whites-hispanics-financial-freedom-study
