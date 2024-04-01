By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

Asian manufacturers finished the first quarter in mixed territory, with parts of the region showing fresh signs of recovery and others losing momentum amid an uneven pickup in demand abroad.

Growth across Southeast Asia gathered pace in March, according to the latest purchasing managers' index data from S&P Global released Monday. Improvements in operating conditions resulted in the strongest-performing quarter since the second quarter of 2023, said Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, she noted that the latest rise in new orders stemmed largely from domestic clients, with foreign demand continuing to falter. Weak demand abroad for Asian goods amid a high interest-rate environment and slow recoveries globally has raised concern about a key engine of the region's economic growth.

March's improvements were largely centered around Singapore and Indonesia's manufacturing sectors, according to S&P.

Indonesia's PMI surged to 54.2 in March from 52.7 in February, well above the neutral 50 mark separating expansion from contraction. Robust local demand in the world's fourth most-populous nation helped output grow at the fastest clip since December 2021.

"The sting in the tail of this sharp upturn however is that price pressures gained momentum," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. While firms were able to pass on costs to clients, they expressed some doubt that the momentum can be sustained.

Indicators for manufacturing in Taiwan and Thailand continued to signal contractions ahead, though the March numbers looked more stable with sentiment turning more upbeat.

Still, Thailand's PMI posted one of its largest ever month-on-month gains, said Trevor Balchin, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This provides some hope that manufacturing has contributed positively to the wider economy so far this year," he said.

In Taiwan, manufacturing indicators continued to soften and while sales in key export markets like China and the U.S. declined, companies said they see better days ahead. Confidence in the future hit a near three-year high amid signs of price and supply stability, said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

South Korea had a weak showing in March, as its PMI slipped into contraction with its first decline in three months. "Both output and new order volumes declined, albeit only fractionally as firms mentioned that weak demand and a muted domestic economy held back production and sales," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Capital Economics thinks manufacturing sectors across most of Asia will struggle in the near term but that South Korea and Taiwan will be bright spots.

"We expect a period of below-trend global growth in the near term to weigh on manufacturing and exports across most of Asia," said Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at CE.

Korea and Taiwan should fare better thanks to their large electronics sectors, which are benefiting from demand for artificial intelligence chips and servers, he said in a commentary.

The latest PMI readings for China added to recent signs that the world's second-largest economy is finally shaking off the malaise from a lackluster postpandemic recovery.

China's manufacturing PMI notched a fifth straight month of expansion, with business confidence at near one-year highs as companies pin hopes of rising activity on a better economic outlook, according to Caixin Media Co. and S&P.

Stronger global goods demand "is boosting China's manufacturing exports, at a time when domestic demand is relatively tepid," said Erica Tay, economist at Maybank. Policy stimulus is also starting to lift manufacturing spending, she told Dow Jones Newswires.

Tay thinks China's export orders should continue to gather steam in the second quarter. "This should put a floor to GDP growth, just as previously buoyant consumption spending is losing momentum."

