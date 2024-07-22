By Ronnie Harui and Alice Uribe

Asian markets were largely subdued after U.S. President Biden withdrew from the presidential race and backed Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his place.

The U.S. dollar was flat at 157.43 yen, steady against the won at 1,389.40 and little changed versus the Singapore dollar, recently trading at 1.3450. The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to 0.6671 against the U.S. dollar, and the New Zealand dollar dropped 0.3% to 0.5998.

Stock markets in the region were broadly lower Monday after Wall Street's weakness on Friday amid a global IT outage. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average declined 1.3% to 39532.21, South Korea's Kospi fell 1.4% to 2755.18 and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 1.2% to 1617.14, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% to 17560.47.

"Early market reaction is likely to be that Trump is modestly less certain to win the election, though still the strong favorite," said David Bassanese, chief economist at Betashares.

Still, a new Democratic candidate could make it less likely that the Republicans win a "clean sweep," he said, adding that markets could take comfort from stronger prospects of a political gridlock limiting the chance of major policy changes.

There could be a "modest unwinding" of so-called Trump trades, characterized by a firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yield-curve steepening on worries over continued large fiscal deficits, Bassanese said.

The "Trump trade" momentum could ease in the short term to reflect changing risks, said Shawn Lee, portfolio manager at SG Hiscock & Company.

Investors of the "Trump trade" expect that a second Trump administration would feature tariffs and tax cuts that could stoke inflation again.

As for financial markets, the reaction to Biden's withdrawal will likely be limited, analysts said.

The impact on the U.S. dollar is expected to be small, as market participants probably expect a Trump victory anyway, Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

Although Biden has endorsed Harris to replace him, she will now go through a selection process before or at the Democratic National Convention next month, and it isn't clear if she will be challenged by one or more Democrats, Capurso said. "The early polls of intending voters will be crucial to giving the U.S. dollar direction," he said.



