Asian Monetary Policy Forum 2020

92 Macroeconomic Review | October 2020 Special Feature A Asian Monetary Policy Forum 20201 1 Introduction The 7th Asian Monetary Policy Forum was conducted virtually on 12 June 2020. As in past years, it was convened under the auspices of the Asian Bureau of Finance and Economic Research (ABFER) and co-organised by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This year's presentations revolved around three key themes: (i) the economic impact of COVID-19 and macroeconomic policy response; (ii) international economic cooperation and coordination; and (iii) a safe-asset perspective to integrated macro policymaking.2 2 Welcome Remarks The Forum was opened by Edward S. Robinson, MAS Deputy Managing Director and Chief Economist, with a characterisation of the extraordinarily sharp economic decline effected by the unique transmission of the COVID-19 shock compared to that of usual business cycle recessions. On the supply side, there has been a reduction in labour supply due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. On the demand side, the sharp fall in global consumption and investment demand, as well as disruptions to global trade, amplified the negative supply shock. The mutually reinforcing interactions of supply and demand shocks produced a sharper decline in economic activity than in conventional business cycle recessions and resulted in a "sudden stop". This reflected the unique nature of the negative supply and demand shocks during the pandemic-which some have termed "Keynesian supply shocks" (Guerrieri et al., 2020). 3 Opening Address: Gita Gopinath Characterising the COVID-19 Shock Gita Gopinath, the IMF's Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department, delivered the Forum's Opening Address, noting at the outset that COVID-19 represented the first truly global crisis since the Great Depression. Simultaneous recessions for AEs and EMs represent a highly unusual feature of the current crisis, even compared to past shocks that have had global reach. For example, during the GFC, several large EMs, notably China and India, managed to largely avoid the severe crisis experienced by most AEs. Thus, Gopinath argued that the current crisis is significantly broader and deeper than the GFC. As countries attempt to reopen their economies, 1 2 This article provides an overview of the AMPF 2020 discussions, based on the full documentation of proceedings by Chia Wai Mun, Associate Professor of Economics at the School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University (NTU). It has benefitted from comments and inputs by Professor Bernard Yeung, President of ABFER and Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor at the NUS Business School. The views in this article should not be attributed to MAS, NTU or NUS. All videos of the presentations and accompanying materials are available on the ABFER-AMPF webpage, which can be accessed at http://www.abfer.org/events/abfer-events/asian-monetary-policy-forum/187:e-ampf2020.

Special Features 93 heterogeneity in countries' success at containing the pandemic is already leading to a desynchronised phasing out of containment measures across countries, which will continue to dampen the global economic recovery. Aside from the direct impact of the public health crisis on domestic economies, COVID- 19 has also manifested as a multi-faceted external shock, disrupting commodities markets and portfolio flows across countries. In particular, the health crisis has led to a collapse in demand for transportation and hence a sharp decline in oil and commodity prices, which led to a further deterioration in economic conditions for commodity and oil exporters. Further, many EMs, including some Asian economies, experienced large reversals in portfolio flows at the beginning of the crisis. While flows have somewhat normalised, the risk of sharp withdrawals in external financing remains a prominent one as the crisis unfolds. Unlike the GFC, there has been a disconnect between financial markets and the real economy in both AEs and EMs. Despite the crisis, there have been substantial increases in stock prices across the globe, beyond what could be explained by the outstanding performance of technology and pharmaceutical firms in stock indices. While borrowing spreads in EMs widened during the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis, they have been generally lower than during the GFC. Gopinath highlighted three Asian countries, namely Vietnam, Malaysia and India, where sovereign spreads were larger during the GFC than those seen so far during the COVID-19 crisis. She noted that given the projected scale of the hit to the global economy, one might expect these spreads to be significantly larger in the current crisis. Similarly, exchange rate depreciations among EMs and developing economies have been far more modest relative to the scale of the pandemic shock. Policy Responses So Far The relative resilience of financial markets reflects the scale and timeliness of monetary policy responses, via the cutting of policy rates and the infusion of liquidity. In this regard, Gopinath noted that central bank swap lines have been important for maintaining liquidity in global financial markets. Aside from monetary policy, some countries have also expanded fiscal spending on a much larger scale than during previous crises. However, many EMs, in particular some low-income Asian economies, face more constrained fiscal space. Another challenge has been the need for governments to disburse transfers to larger segments of the population that are usually out of reach of safety-net programmes. This is particularly challenging for low-income Asian economies with a large proportion of their populations in informal employment. Outlook for Recovery and Policy Considerations Gopinath highlighted some factors that may prove advantageous for Asian economies. First, they benefit from low global oil prices as net importers. Second, the region has had much better success in containing the spread of the virus. Third, Asian EMs generally have lower external and fiscal vulnerabilities in comparison to their peers. Conversely, Asian countries are exposed to contractions in international trade, given their relatively high degree of openness. Beyond the crisis, ongoing geopolitical risks stemming from US-China tensions and the rise in protectionism may have spillover effects on Asian economies through their impact on global supply chains. In addition, the potential for high volatility in capital flows remains, even though it has so far been mitigated by central bank actions to ease monetary conditions via currency swap lines and emergency liquidity facilities.

94 Macroeconomic Review | October 2020 As long as a medical solution to COVID-19 remains elusive, economic policymakers will have to continue finding ways to support incomes and revenues of workers and firms, in order to preserve job matches. However, as some activities become unviable, it may become necessary to shift the policy emphasis from preserving job matches to reallocating workers to growing sectors that can absorb them. Policymakers may also have to contend with difficult choices about allocating support to firms that have strategic importance. To complement economic policy support, public health policies that minimise health uncertainty, such as widespread testing, contact tracing (effective if the number of cases is low), and mask wearing (the least economically disruptive intervention) should continue. Effective communication to the public about the phased reopening will also be important for reducing uncertainty. Maintaining financial stability and ensuring sufficient liquidity in international debt markets will also be crucial, as critical spending needs of developing economies have to be met. The IMF has so far implemented several policies to ensure that financing needs are met. These include making available emergency financing for countries that face difficulties undertaking health spending, providing debt service relief so that they can use their resources for local health spending needs, and putting in place a new short-term liquidity line. Gopinath concluded by emphasising the importance of global cooperation, in view of real risks from rising protectionism and geopolitical tension. The benefits from globalisation will continue to be significant, even while efforts to mitigate some of its distortionary consequences continue. 4 Keynote Speech: Adam Posen In his speech, Adam S. Posen, President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), considered the challenges of global cooperation and provided an evaluation of realistic international coordination and cooperation possibilities against the backdrop of the current global health and economic crisis. Posen reflected that the experience of global policy coordination during the current pandemic has seen a mixture of successes and failures. On both monetary and fiscal policy fronts, there has been rapid convergence within the economic community on optimal policy responses to the pandemic. Posen attributed the ability to achieve such convergence to the lessons learned from the GFC. Posen then shared his views on failings in international coordination that have characterised the current crisis. In particular, he highlighted the importance of political divisions, both domestic and international, in preventing international coordination that would have helped to reduce the severity of the public health crisis. At the root of these political divisions is geopolitical distrust. Posen presented potential solutions to the problem of geopolitical distrust, drawing on his joint work with Maurice Obstfeld from the University of California, Berkeley, that emphasises a key principle for international policy coordination: agreement should be sought over establishing commonality in the actions and approach of governments, rather than trade-offs individual countries are required to make (Obstfeld and Posen, 2020). A salient example of the former is in the G20's agreement on currency issues in 2012, under which the world's major economies agreed to avoid competitive currency devaluations, which has by and large been adhered to. By requiring each country to adhere to the same broad standard

Special Features 95 of behaviour that binds all other parties, the 2012 G20 agreement on currency devaluation avoided disputes over what constituted desirable target outcomes for individual countries. This approach is in contrast to one where parties to an agreement are each required to make significant private trade-offs in pursuit of a target outcome, such as in the example of the Plaza Accord of 1985 between the US and its major trading partners. Countries that had large trade surpluses with the US, such as Japan and Germany, were required to appreciate their currencies against the US dollar, which led to subsequent unresolved disagreements over whether each country did enough to ensure desirable outcomes. On the contrary, Posen argued that the recent international agreement to establish US dollar swap lines between the Federal Reserve and other central banks is an example of the desired approach, where agreement is reached on common behaviour for central banks to supply US dollar liquidity to other central banks in the event of market stress. In assessing the finer practicalities of the current G20 agenda, Posen (in collaboration with his colleagues at PIIE) identified four crucial components around which international cooperation should be prioritised going forward. The first component is to increase peer pressure between governments to encourage compliance with best policy practice. The second is to take decisive action to prevent financial crises. The third is to prevent mutual economic aggression between economies who are already suffering from effects of the pandemic. The last and most crucial component of the G20's agenda should be to help the world's poor survive the current pandemic. Returning to the subject of international policy coordination in the current crisis, Posen observed that the relative success of monetary policymakers so far in the response to COVID-19 can partly be attributed to a common analytical understanding among central banks about the symptoms and causes of financial crises. There is a shared recognition that financial crises can be prevented by timely interventions to provide market liquidity, via a combination of quantitative easing, credit swap lines and direct credit provision. This is in sharp contrast to the coordination failures among public health authorities around mutual reporting of disease data, coordinated tracking of border movements and sharing of scientific information during the pandemic. Posen attributed these failures of collective action to self- interested national governments who might have avoided data disclosures to avoid panic or faced political incentives to deny the severity of the disease. Posen concluded on a positive note, reflecting on the successes of the G20 in fostering international coordination in monetary policy and, to some extent, fiscal policy in recent years. These successes give a measure of confidence that international coordination can be constructive during the current crisis. The nature of the COVID-19 crisis as a common threat with similar impacts across countries implies that effective frameworks for international coordination should rely on establishing common behaviour, rather than targeting outcomes. 5 Commissioned Paper The background of this year's commissioned paper is the IMF's proposal for an integrated policy framework (IPF) for the joint use of monetary policy, macroprudential policies, foreign exchange interventions and capital controls to address the challenges of macroeconomic policymaking in a world of volatile capital flows and monetary policy spillovers (e.g., Basu et al., 2020). Building on New Keynesian models, the IMF's IPF analysis typically motivates policy interventions based on frictions caused by price stickiness. The

