Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $47.53 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, a fresh all-time high, according to Refinitiv Eikon data which goes back to 2014. Gasoil cracks stood at $46.59 per barrel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cracks for jet fuel climbed to a new record of $37.38 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $36.24 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Jason Neely)