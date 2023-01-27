Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on
Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains
after data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, boosting
investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank
policy meetings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.55% to hit an almost
nine-month high of 562.10, and was last at 559.39.
The index, which fell nearly 20% last year, is up nearly 11%
so far this month and is on course for its best-ever January
performance. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.05%.
European stock futures indicated that stocks were set to
rise, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.3%, German DAX
futures 0.28% ahead and FTSE futures up 0.16%.
The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth
quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, data showed, but
it could be the last quarter of solid GDP growth before the
lagged effects of the Federal Reserve's jumbo interest rate
hikes are fully felt.
A separate report showed that labour market remains tight
and could lead the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Ashwin Alankar, head of Global Asset Allocation at Janus
Henderson Investors, said the headline GDP suggested robust
economic activity and if a recession were to materialize it
would be a shallower one.
"Overall GDP data was a 'tale-of-two cities' – good overall
growth stemming from less-than-ideal drivers and prices
mitigating but at a rate that is worrisome."
Thursday's set of data has raised investor hopes of a soft
landing - a scenario in which inflation eases against a backdrop
of slowing but still resilient economic growth.
Futures are pricing in a 94.7% probability of a
25-basis-point hike next Wednesday and see the Fed's overnight
rate at 4.45% by next December, or lower than the 5.1% rate Fed
officials have projected into next year.
Data on U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) due at
1330 GMT will provide further clues on inflation.
"The disinflation impulse is likely to stretch further, as
has been evident from CPI (Consumer Price Index) releases
lately, likely continuing to build a case for a 25 basis point
rate hike by the Fed next week," Saxo strategists said.
Next week will also feature Bank of England and European
Central Bank meetings that will indicate the monetary policy
path those central banks are likely to take.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was little changed after
surging more than 2% on Thursday. Mainland China markets are due
to resume trading on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Elsewhere in Japan, core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading
indicator of nationwide trends, rose 4.3% in January from a year
earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 134.04 per
dollar as the data reinforced market expectations that
quickening inflation could nudge the Bank of Japan to move away
from its ultra-easy policy.
"We still think the policy change is a long way off," ING
regional head of research Robert Carnell said. "The spring
salary negotiations are key to watch as wage growth is a
prerequisite for sustainable inflation."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against six other peers, rose 0.23%, while the euro
fell 0.22% to $1.0866.
Sterling was last trading at $1.23805, down 0.25%
on the day.
Oil prices rose on expectations of a boost to demand from
China's reopening and after the strong U.S. data. U.S. West
Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.41% to $81.34 per barrel
and Brent was at $87.83, also up 0.41% on the day.
