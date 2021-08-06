Asian shares dip as Delta variant threatens growth

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares lost ground on
Friday despite gains on Wall Street, as the spread of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries
about its economic recovery.
Uncertainty about Chinese policy has also left investors in
Asia nervous, though this week regional indices clawed back some
of last week's losses caused by Beijing's crackdowns on the
technology and education sectors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.25% on Friday, dragged down by Chinese
blue chips, which fell 0.87% and Korea down
0.35%.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.26%.
"There are two main drivers of volatility in the market this
week, firstly everything surrounding the Chinese regulatory
drive...and secondly the severity of Delta outbreaks around the
region," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist Asia at UBP.
"International investors are still wrapping their head
around what happened in the education sector (in China). I
expect that will continue to drive sentiment. The regulatory
drive is not over yet, it should continue to be a factor in the
next three to six months or so," he said.
China on Friday reported 124 confirmed cases for Aug. 5, its
highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in the current
outbreak, fuelled by a surge in locally transmitted infections.
Authorities have imposed travel restrictions in some
cities.
Thailand and Malaysia both reported record daily cases on
Thursday.
"The Delta variants exposed the vulnerability of Asian
economies as the overall vaccination rate is low in Asia," wrote
analysts at Bank of America in a note.
This is weighing on shares in Asia and while the MSCI Asian
benchmark is up 1.6% this week, it is still down just over 10%
from all time highs hit in February.
In contrast, the MSCI world shares index is
just shy of a record high, which it hit on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, an
Indonesian e-commerce company backed by Ant Group and Singapore
sovereign fund GIC, rose nearly 25% on its market debut
after raising $1.5 billion in the country's biggest initial
public offering.
U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down
0.05%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.08% and
FTSE futures were down 0.04%.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday
after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline
in U.S. unemployment claims. Eyes are now on the jobs report for
July due in the U.S. session.
Treasury yields extended their gains in Asian hours, having
earlier been helped by the healthy jobless claims report.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to
1.2366% approaching a week high, compared with its U.S. close of
1.217% on Thursday.
This had a knock-on effect for the dollar, which rose
against the yen to a week high.
The stronger dollar and potential for higher yields hurt
gold. The spot price fell 0.23% to $1,799.6.
Oil paused for breath in Asian trading on Friday, but US
crude was set for its biggest weekly loss since October after
falls earlier in the week due to rising COVID-19 cases and a
surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
U.S. crude was $69.2 a barrel, up 0.16%. Brent crude
was $71.39 per barrel, up 0.22%.
Ether , the world's second largest cryptocurrency
dropped 2% a day after a major software upgrade to its
underlying ethereum blockchain, which is expected to stabilise
transaction fees and reduce supply of the token.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)