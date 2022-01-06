Asian shares fall after Fed minutes point to faster rate rises

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls nearly 1.5% in afternoon trade
* European shares set to extend slump further
* Fed minutes point to quicker rise in U.S rates
* Omicron variant spread further weighs on sentiment
* Rising U.S. yields support dollar; gold fades
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slumped on
Thursday and European stocks were poised for a lower open after
Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a
faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns
about persistent inflation.
U.S. stocks sold off overnight after investors interpreted
minutes from the Fed's December meeting as being more hawkish
than expected.
Fed policymakers said a "very tight" job market and unabated
inflation might require it to raise interest rates sooner than
expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a
second brake on the economy, the minutes showed.
"Of course if you're pricing in a faster price pace of Fed
tapering, that doesn't translate well for Asian asset classes so
you are likely going to see more outflows from the region, which
will translate both into weaker equities and also depreciatory
pressures on the FX front," said Carlos Casanova, senior
economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.
Worries over higher U.S. rates combined with growing
concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus
variant to weigh on riskier assets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell nearly 1.5% in afternoon trade before
paring some losses. Australian shares slid 2.74% in
their biggest daily percentage drop since early September 2020,
and Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 2.88%, its biggest
daily fall since June.
Chinese blue-chips fell 1% as continuing COVID-19
outbreaks weighed on the outlook despite a private sector survey
showing China's service sector activity expanded more quickly in
December.
European shares were also set to open sharply lower, with
pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 2.07% in early
trade. German DAX futures fell 1.7% and FTSE futures
shed 1.43%.
The minutes showed Fed officials were uniformly concerned
about the pace of price increases that promised to persist,
alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022.
The Nasdaq plunged more than 3% on Wednesday in its
biggest one-day percentage drop since February and the S&P 500
fell the most since Nov. 26, when news of the Omicron
variant first hit global markets.
"There is a risk that the Fed might fall into the trap of
making policy errors because they do have to perhaps hike
interest rates faster than expected, but given the timing of
their exit from quantitative easing, it could coincide with a
slowdown in the economic cycle and also a decline in inflation
on base effects," said Casanova.
The minutes also pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher across
the curve. The U.S. 10-year yield hit its highest
level since April 2021 on Thursday above 1.73% and was last at
1.7299%, from a close of 1.7030% on Wednesday.
The policy-sensitive U.S. 2-year yield hit a new
22-month top of 0.8380% while the 5-year yield held
near highs last seen in February 2020.
Higher U.S. yields continued to support a firm dollar
, though the currency gave back some ground against the
yen after touching five-year highs earlier this week, falling
0.21% to 115.86.
The euro weakened 0.05% to $1.1307 while the dollar
index crept up by the same margin to 96.228.
In commodity markets, global benchmark Brent crude
fell 0.91% to $79.14 per barrel and U.S. crude dipped
0.89% to $80.08 a barrel after OPEC+ producers agreed to boost
production and on a surge in U.S. stockpiles.
Spot gold was down 0.38% at $1,802.91 per ounce, with
higher U.S. bond yields dulling the lustre of the precious
metal.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)