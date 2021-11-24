Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile

11/24/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Share markets were jittery in Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.05%, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.62% as investors returned from a holiday and caught up with global falls the day before.

European stocks are expected to open flat, with both Euro Stoxx futures and Britain's FTSE futures little changed, though concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the region cast a shadow on the outlook.

"The infections in Europe are getting worse than many have anticipated and some investors would naturally worry that the U.S. could soon follow a similar path," said Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research in Tokyo.

Oil steadied a day after rising 3% to a one-week high, even after the U.S. said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try and cool prices after repeated calls for more crude failed to sway OPEC+ producers.

Brent crude futures reversed early losses to rise 0.11% to $82.40 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose 0.31% to $78.74 a barrel.

"There's a lot going on at the moment," said senior Asia economist Carlos Casanova at Swiss private bank UBP.

"Ten-year yields are rising, and the U.S. dollar is strong, which is a little bit disruptive for Asian markets as a lot of the currencies (apart from the Chinese yuan) will depreciate and there will be some outflows on the back of widening real rate differentials."

However, Chinese asset classes have been holding up relatively well, he said, attributing the strength to the People's Bank of China removing several hawkish references from Friday's quarterly monetary policy support, indicating central bank support later this year or early next, "which will provide a floor for equities."

Chinese blue chips were up 0.3% and are up about 0.7% so far this week, versus a near 1% fall this week in the Asian regional benchmark.

Overnight, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose more than 5 basis points (bps) to as high as 1.684% while yields on 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 bps. Two-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped having touched their highest level since March 2020 on Monday.

"There's a risk that the Fed may speed up tapering (of its bond-buying stimulus programme) and that in turn means the timetable for tightening may be brought forward, contributing to the stronger dollar," said currency strategist Sim Moh Siong at Bank of Singapore.

Investors will be scrutinising the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy committee's November meeting to be published later in the day for clues on whether the pace of its tapering could accelerate.

Non-interest bearing gold, which had reacted poorly to the rise in Treasury yields, recovered a little. The spot price was last at $1,794 up 0.2% but still close to Tuesday's two-week low.

Major currencies are largely trading based on market expectations of central banks' interest rate normalisation schedules.

New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Wednesday, driven by inflationary pressures and as an easing of coronavirus restrictions supported economic activity.

However, with markets having been open to the possibility of a larger hike, the New Zealand dollar weakened 0.6% to $0.6928.

The Turkish lira remained under pressure, falling almost 2% in early trade to 13.057 per dollar after a historic nosedive on Tuesday as President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence".

Otherwise, currency markets paused for breath on Wednesday as the dollar largely held onto recent gains against most peers on the back of rising Treasury yields.

However, the greenback did manage to edge up marginally to hit a four-and-a-half-year top of 115.22 yen.

(Reporting by Alun John, additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:22aNASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
RE
01:22aNasa launches asteroid-deflection spacecraft from california on first test mission of planetary defense system
RE
01:21aSri Lanka rows back on organic farming goal, removes ban on chemical fertilisers
RE
01:19aExplainer-What is happening with U.S. gasoline prices?
RE
01:17aConsortium of Japanese firms to test digital currency in coming months, launch in FY2022
RE
01:12aAsian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
RE
01:10aPhilippines temporarily limits rice imports from Vietnam
RE
01:02aJapan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve
RE
01:00aIonity says fresh funding will help it more than quadruple number of charging points across europe to 7,000 by 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
2Shell halves Singapore refining capacity, to change chemical feedstock
3Texas wins contest to host Samsung's new $17 billion chip plant
4Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party
5Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

HOT NEWS