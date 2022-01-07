Asian shares rally as investors await U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian shares mostly rose on
Friday, snapping two days of losses after expectations grew that
U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for
faster U.S. interest rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.7%, boosted by gains in Australia
where the local benchmark climbed 1.3%, led by bank
stocks.
Japan's Nikkei, however, slipped 0.1%.
China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on hopes that
Beijing will roll out more support measures to prioritise
economic stability. Hong Kong stocks added 1.2%, and
Chinese blue chips edged up 0.2%.
An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks
jumped 4.6% on media reports that Chinese policymakers
plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets
when assessing debt ratio compliance.
Investors are likely adjusting to "attractive, cheaper"
Asian stocks as the year kicks off, said Jim McCafferty, joint
head of APAC equity research at Nomura.
"With rates about to go up, from a global risk
diversification point of view, investors are likely moving their
money from U.S. markets into Asian markets, specifically China
because it's increasingly independent of what the U.S. does," he
said.
Futures pointed to small opening gains in Europe and the
United States. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up
0.23% and S&P 500 e-mini stock futures advanced 0.2%.
U.S. Treasury yields paused for breath in Asian hours on
Friday having risen sharply this week after the Federal
Reserve's December minutes showed that a tight jobs market and
unrelenting inflation could force the U.S. central bank to raise
rates more aggressively this year.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was last at 1.7231% having reached 1.7530% overnight, its
highest since April 2021 and up sharply from its 2021 close of
1.5118%.
The two-year yield, which is closely linked to
inflation expectations, was at 0.8741% just off the overnight
high of 0.886%.
Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management, said investors were waiting for U.S. employment
figures due later on Friday and inflation data due next week to
see whether they would reinforce or undermine the case for
faster rate hikes.
Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 400,000 jobs last
month after rising 210,000 in November, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
Prospects of a strong employment report were boosted by the
ADP National employment report on Wednesday, which showed
private payrolls increased by 807,000 jobs last month.
In currency markets, higher yields meant the dollar index
, which measures the greenback against six peers, has
risen 0.55% this week.
On Friday, the greenback held its gains against most majors
while advancing 0.1% on the yen which was at 115.89 per
dollar, in sight of Tuesday's five-year high of 116.34.
Oil prices rallied, which some analysts linked to news that
Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan,
though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely
unaffected so far.
Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to $82.71 a barrel,
and U.S. crude rose 0.96% to $80.2.
Spot gold stood at $1,790.01 an ounce after touching
a two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising U.S. Treasury
yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.
Bitcoin dropped 3.4% to around $41,600, its
lowest since late September.
