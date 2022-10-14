Asian shares rally on China stimulus, UK fiscal U-turn hopes

*
Asian shares stage strong rebound; Japan up 3.5%
Optimism set to spill over to European markets
Yen weakens past 147 per dollar amid intervention scare
UK's Kwarteng heads home early amid reports of fiscal
U-turn
BoE bond buying programme set to end on Friday
SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended gains
on Friday as hopes of more Chinese stimulus and speculation of a
British government U-turn on its fiscal plans supported risk
sentiment, while the safe-haven dollar eased.
But long-term gains would be overshadowed by lofty
inflation, with the latest U.S. consumer inflation report
reinforcing bets that interest rates would stay higher for
longer, hastening the risk of a global recession.
Asian shares tracked overnight gains on Wall Street and the
optimism looked set to continue in Europe. The pan-region Euro
Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.8%. Both the U.S. S&P 500
futures and the Nasdaq futures reversed earlier
losses to be up 0.6%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan advanced 2.6% on Friday. Japan's Nikkei
jumped 3.4%, enjoying the best day since March.
Chinese bluechips also rose 2%, marking the
biggest gain since August, after the country's central bank
governor promised stronger support to the real economy as COVID
lockdowns spread ahead of the all-important Communist Party
Congress.
The much anticipated U.S. data overnight showed core
inflation - which excludes food and fuel prices - came in above
forecasts at 6.6%, the biggest annual increase in 40 years,
driven by large price gains in the services sector.
U.S. stocks, however, surged to close more than 2% higher on
Thursday, as technical support and investors covering short bets
drove a dramatic rebound from a selloff earlier in the day.
"The reversal in equities, that could have come about
because there's perhaps a bottom-line moment when markets
thought hang on, it's the same difference, nothing changes,"
said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist at Mizuho Bank in
Singapore.
"So long as we don't shift to a point where it becomes a 100
basis point hike call. As long as it remains at 75, then OK... I
think that's also why the dollar was put back from a position of
strength because safe-haven demand for the dollar got overtaken
by the risk-on drift out of long dollar positions."
Headlines that the British finance ministry Kwasi Kwarteng
was cutting short a trip to Washington to return to London and
work on the fiscal plan also helped sentiment, according to
Varathan.
British government bonds have outperformed lately, with
prices rising strongly on Thursday after reports that the
government was considering a U-turn on some of the measures in
its late-September "mini-budget" that triggered a historic gilts
slump and concerns about financial stability.
Sterling, which surged 2.0% on Thursday on reports of the UK
U-turn, held steady around its one-week high at $1.13.
Investors are also nervously awaiting an impending deadline
for the end of the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying
programme on Friday.
"Despite the rally today, we have to recognize that we are
in contractionary period of the economic cycle," said David
Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific, at Invesco.
"I expect inflation to come down significantly on a year
over year basis by the middle of next year. Typically, that
creates a nice backdrop for equities and credit but there will
be likely be more downside between now and then."
Following the strong U.S. inflation report, the markets have
now fully priced in a 75 basis point hike from the Fed at its
November meeting and a 71.5% probability for another jumbo rate
hike in December.
Futures have also suggested that rates would now
peak at 5%, bringing them to levels not seen since 2007.
The aggressive tightening from the Fed is putting
pressure on central banks around the globe to follow.
Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for
the fourth time this year and warned more would be needed to
tame inflation.
Global markets have been extremely volatile recently as
investors worry rising interest rates could push major economies
into recession before taming inflation, while there are
concerns a strong dollar, buoyed by aggressive Fed tightening,
could wreak havoc in emerging markets.
The dollar index retreated 0.2% to 112.34 on Friday,
following a drop of 0.6% in the previous session.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, touched a
32-year low of 147.67 per dollar overnight before stabilising
around 147.4 on Friday. That is below the 145.9 level which
prompted Japanese authorities to intervene last month to prop up
the yen.
Oil prices fell. Brent crude futures were down 0.2%
at $94.37 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude futures fell by similar margin to $88.95 per
barrel.
Gold was slightly higher at $1,667.48 per ounce.
