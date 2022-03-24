Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares were volatile on
Thursday and oil prices turned lower as the latest developments
in the Ukraine war and more hawkish comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials left investors uneasy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recouped some of its earlier losses to be off
0.34%, on the day, with Chinese stocks leading the declines.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.3% while the
mainland's blue-chip index slid 0.6%.
Japan's Nikkei, however, reversed losses to gain
0.25% and end the session at a nine-week high, buoyed by a
retreat in crude oil and buying into the end of Japan's fiscal
year this month.
"It is still a relatively volatile market, (which) suggests
that these ripping moves in stocks ought to be treated with
caution," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets.
European markets are set for a stronger open, as indicated
by early futures trading. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures
were up 0.29%, German DAX futures rose 0.25%
and FTSE futures were up 0.2%.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.
Driving some of the volatility, Federal Reserve policymakers
on Wednesday signalled they stood ready to take more aggressive
action to bring down runaway inflation, including a possible
half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy
meeting in May.
This pushed all three main U.S. share benchmarks 1% lower
overnight.
"We expect limited upside to U.S. equities. The Fed is
clearly prioritising fighting inflation, and while not our base
case, risks of stagflation have increased," said analysts at
Barclays in a note on Thursday.
Geopolitics is also top of the mind, and U.S. President Joe
Biden is due to attend an emergency NATO summit later in the
day. Biden will meet with G7 leaders and address leaders of the
European Union, with markets on the lookout for any escalation
of sanctions on Russia.
Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that
Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special
operation", will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to
"unfriendly" countries, jolting energy markets.
However, crude prices on Thursday gave up earlier gains in
volatile trading as investors assessed the potential for new
supply in the tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal.
EU leaders are also expected to agree at a two-day summit
starting on Thursday to jointly buy gas, as they seek to cut
reliance on Russian fuels and build a buffer against supply
shocks, but the bloc remains unlikely to sanction Russian oil
and gas.
Brent futures were down 58 cents, or 0.48%, at
$121.02 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures
fell 96 cents, or 0.84%, to $113.97 a barrel at 0502 GMT. The
contracts rose $2 and $1, respectively, in early trade.
The bond market, meanwhile, paused for breath with the yield
on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last at 2.3444%
in Asian trading, after retreating from a nearly three-year peak
of 2.4170% overnight.
The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to
traders' expectations for the Fed funds rate, stood at 2.1366%,
down from an almost three-year high of 2.2020% reached Tuesday.
In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar found some support
as commodity currencies took a breather from a steep rally
driven by rising prices for exports, though the steadier U.S.
bond market offered little solace to the struggling yen.
The yen had hit a six-year low of 121.41 on Wednesday as
rising U.S. yields and a deteriorating trade balance sucked cash
out of Japan.
Gold was slightly lower, trading at $1,942.9 per
ounce.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)