Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on
Thursday on persistent concerns over growth in China and worries
about the Federal Reserve's intent to tighten policy quickly,
confirmed in minutes of the early May rate-setting meeting
released overnight.
While Wall Street closed higher after the minutes, which
showed a majority of Fed policymakers backed
half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July along with a
unanimous view the economy was strong, the mood was subdued in
Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.6%, taking losses for the month to
5%.
Australian shares were down 0.47%, while Japan's
Nikkei stock index slid 0.17%. In early European
trading, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down
0.14%, as were German DAX futures.
"It's very difficult for investors to navigate this market
at the moment with high inflation, slower growth, rising
interest rates and concerns about the Chinese (COVID-19)
predicament, but also stagflation is looming as a potential
issue at the same time," said Ryan Felsman, a senior economist
at fund manager CommSec.
The falls in Asia contrasted with a more upbeat mood on Wall
Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%,
the S&P 500 gained 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.51%.
All participants at the Fed's May 3-4 meeting supported a
half-percentage-point rate increase - the first of that size in
more than 20 years - and "most participants" judged that further
hikes of that magnitude would "likely be appropriate" at the
Fed's policy meetings in June and July, according to minutes
from the meeting
While some investors worry that overly aggressive interest
rate hikes by the Fed could tip the economy into recession,
Wednesday's minutes seemed to suggest the Fed would pause its
tightening streak to assess the impact on growth.
The immediate attention is on Thursday's Commerce Department
release of its second take on first-quarter GDP, which analysts
expect to show a slightly shallower contraction than the 1.4%
quarterly annualised drop originally reported.
"The Fed will be crossing their fingers for Q1 GDP to be
upwardly revised today, because another print of -1.4% or worse
could exacerbate concerns of stagflation," Matt Simpson, senior
market analyst at broker City Index, wrote.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's central bank raised
interest rates for a second consecutive meeting as it grapples
with consumer inflation at 13-year highs.
Chinese blue-chips fell initially, but recovered
as the day progressed after a drop in daily COVID-19 cases in
the country, where lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the
virus threaten to undermine recent economic support measures.
Mainland markets also seemed to seek relief in commments
from Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday that China will strive to
achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter and
stem rising unemployment.
After rising on Wednesday following the Fed minutes, the
dollar was little changed in Asia trade. It was barely changed
against the yen at 127.30, while the euro was
almost flat at $1.0675.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major peers was just 0.13% higher at 102.20.
Moves in U.S. Treasury yields were also muted. The 10-year
yield edged up to 2.781% and the policy-sensitive
two-year yield was flat at 2.502%.
Crude oil was steady after a cautious rally this week, with
Brent crude flat at $114.03 per barrel and U.S. crude
up 0.13% at $110.47.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.19 per ounce.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Vidya
Ranganathan in Singapore
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)