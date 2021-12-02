Asian shares tick up, U.S. and European futures diverge on Omicron jitters

* Korea gains 1.2%, Chinese developers firm
* Dollar recovers to 113.06 yen
* Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fall
* Oil regains some ground after Omicron-inspired sell-off
HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Asian stocks and major
currencies paused for breath on Thursday as markets struggled to
find direction in the absence of solid information about the
Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, which led to divergent
trade in U.S. and European share futures.
Also weighing on traders' minds were remarks from Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, reiterating that he would consider
a faster wind-down to the bond-buying programme, which could
open the door to earlier interest rates hikes.
With markets betting this would eventually keep inflation in
check, the result was also a flattening in the U.S. yield curve.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.3% in early trading on
Thursday, indicating Wednesday's 1.7% gain in the EUROSTOXX
, its best day since May, would be reversed, and FTSE
futures were down 1.13%
In contrast, S&P 500 futures rose 0.56% and Nasdaq
100 futures gained 0.49%. Both underlying indexes closed
down over 1% on Wednesday.
"All that anyone can do at the moment is wait for each
headline as it breaks, as there are a series of outstanding
questions about the new variant that remain largely unanswered
and will remain unanswered for days or weeks," said Kyle Rodda,
an analyst at Melbourne brokerage IG markets.
He added that with the Fed reducing stimulus and building up
to rate hikes, markets were no longer using "a bad development
as another excuse to buy stocks expecting an increase in
liquidity from the Fed."
Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first
found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two
dozen countries.
On Thursday, South Korea halted quarantine exemptions for
fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks, while the
Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries
respond with tighter curbs.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan advanced 0.35%, supported by a
1.21% rise in Korea's KOSPI on the back of a mini tech
rally, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.27%.
Chinese real estate firms in Hong Kong and mainland markets
gained on news three Chinese developers are
seeking to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion) by
selling bonds onshore, a sign Beijing is marginally easing
liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.
Also drawing investors' attention was the second day of
Powell's testimony to Congress in which he said the Fed needs to
be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not
recede in the second half of next year.
"We now expect the (Fed's policy committee) to finish asset
purchases in April 2022 and start hiking the Funds rate in June
2022," said analysts at CBA in a morning note.
Investors seemed to think this would mean rates would
eventually peak at a lower level, and so looked to long-dated
Treasury bonds, sending the yield on 30-year bonds
to their lowest since early January in late U.S. hours on
Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year yields dropped to as low as
1.404% - a nine-week low - and were last at 1.4426%
The dollar index was steady, though the greenback
rose nearly 0.3% to 113.07 yen regaining some of its
recent losses, thanks to Powell's hawkish tone.
Oil prices also rebounded, albeit after a strong sell-off in
recent days based on fears the new variant will hit travel.
Brent crude futures gained 0.8% to $69.45 a barrel,
and U.S. crude futures gained 0.93% to $66.18 a barrel
though still in sight of Tuesday's over three month low.
Spot gold slid 0.38% to $1,776 an ounce.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sam Holmes)