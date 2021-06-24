Asian shares up as U.S. infrastructure bill lifts S&P to a record

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday,
tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the Nasdaq
and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs after U.S. President Joe
Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.
Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement
to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy after
massive fiscal stimulus helped the U.S. economy grow at a 6.4%
annualized rate in the first quarter.
In morning trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan climbed 0.58%.
"The positive market tone recognizes the potential growth
benefits of the compromise, but with the smaller size tempering
some of the tax implications to pay for it," said Kerry Craig,
global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Securing bipartisan agreement on the deal required Biden to
sacrifice some of his original ambitions on schools, climate
change mitigation, and support for parents and caregivers, as
well as tax increases on the rich and corporations.
"We continue to expect progress on further fiscal stimulus
in the months to come and the larger size of those packages will
likely necessitate rising taxes, especially if they come via the
U.S. Congressional budget reconciliation process rather than
partisan support," said Craig.
Chinese blue-chips rose 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang
Seng added 0.61%, Seoul's Kospi was up 0.79% and
Australian shares climbed 0.22%. Japan's Nikkei
rose 0.59%.
Asian stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week
amid concerns of earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, after it signalled higher rates in 2023
last week.
"The reality remains that the timing of any tapering scare,
or indeed tapering, is most likely to be driven by market-driven
inflation expectations. And the pressure on this front has eased
of late," Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at
Jefferies, said in a note.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq
Composite added 0.69%, lifting both indexes to record
high closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.95%.
In the currency market, the dollar index was down
about 0.1% at 91.762 as investors continued to mull over the
likelihood of Fed tightening in the face of persistent
inflation.
The Japanese yen was slightly weaker at 110.90 and
the euro edged up 0.08% to $1.1940.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which saw
yields dip after Biden's announcement of an infrastructure bill
were last at 1.497%, up from a close of 1.487% on Thursday.
Yields on the 30-year bond rose to 2.1062% from
2.095% on Thursday.
Oil prices climbed to near three-year highs, supported by
drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic
activity, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rising
0.29% to $73.51 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude
at $75.77, up 0.28% on the day.
Spot gold was up 0.11% at $1,777.07 an ounce.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)