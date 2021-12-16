Asian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve flagged a long-awaited end to its
monetary stimulus next year but delivered an otherwise upbeat
economic outlook, which lifted investor spirits.
Treasury yields remained elevated, while gold gained along
with crude oil. The U.S. dollar rebounded after a roller-coaster
session overnight that saw it leap immediately after the Fed
announcement only to subsequently tumble twice as much.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.91% and touched a
three-week intraday high, while Taiwan's benchmark
gained 0.74%.
Mainland China shares were mixed though, with energy shares
rallying but consumer stocks struggling. An index of blue chips
swung between small gains and losses to last be up
0.11%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
added 0.43%.
Meanwhile, European futures pointed to a jump at the open,
with EURO STOXX 50 futures climbing 1.67% and FTSE
futures up 1.05%.
The Fed laid out a scenario in which the COVID-19 pandemic,
despite the Omicron variant, gives way to a benign set of
economic conditions, with inflation easing largely on its own,
interest rates increasing slowly, and the unemployment rate
staying low in coming years.
"The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy
support," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference
after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting.
"Powell was certainly upbeat, and perhaps the market was
inspired by his views - they seem to have created a solid bid in
risk assets," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage
Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"The Fed are the market's price maker and affect
everything."
U.S. e-mini futures pointed to a 0.28% rise for the
S&P 500, after the benchmark rallied 1.63% overnight to
finish near a record high.
Money markets see good odds for a first Fed hike by May,
followed by more by September and December, although three
quarter-point rate increases aren't fully priced until February
2023.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields eased slightly in
Tokyo trading to 1.4565% following a two-day 4.4 basis point
advance.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency
against six major peers, was 0.05% higher at 96.429, making up a
little ground after a 0.21% loss overnight.
Gold rose 0.30% to $1,782.45.
U.S. crude added $0.78 to $71.65 and Brent
advanced $0.681 to $74.56.
Attention now turns to policy announcements later Thursday
from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which
are also trying to balance the need to support economies
threatened by the coronavirus with the need to withdraw easy
money to cool inflation.
The ECB is expected to dial back stimulus one more notch,
but will pledge copious support for the next year, sticking to
its long-held view that price pressures will abate on their own.
However, investors sharply increased their bets that the BoE
is about to raise rates after a report on Wednesday showed
British consumer price inflation surging in November to a more
than 10-year high, exceeding all forecasts from economists.
"There is clearly more pressure on the BoE to get along with
it and start to normalise policy after having bottled it at the
last meeting ... though the consensus is the BoE will hold fire
and wait until the fallout from the Omicron variant becomes
clear," Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at National
Australia Bank, wrote in a note to clients.
Sterling retreated 0.14% to $1.3242 after climbing
0.28% overnight.
The euro slipped 0.08% to $1.12855 following
Wednesday's 0.34% jump.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland, editing by Richard Pullin and Sam
Holmes)