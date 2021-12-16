Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite

12/16/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve flagged a long-awaited end to its monetary stimulus next year but delivered an otherwise upbeat economic outlook, which lifted investor spirits.

Treasury yields remained elevated, while gold gained along with crude oil. The U.S. dollar rebounded after a roller-coaster session overnight that saw it leap immediately after the Fed announcement only to subsequently tumble twice as much.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.91% and touched a three-week intraday high, while Taiwan's benchmark gained 0.74%.

Mainland China shares were mixed though, with energy shares rallying but consumer stocks struggling. An index of blue chips swung between small gains and losses to last be up 0.11%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.43%.

Meanwhile, European futures pointed to a jump at the open, with EURO STOXX 50 futures climbing 1.67% and FTSE futures up 1.05%.

The Fed laid out a scenario in which the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the Omicron variant, gives way to a benign set of economic conditions, with inflation easing largely on its own, interest rates increasing slowly, and the unemployment rate staying low in coming years.

"The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting.

"Powell was certainly upbeat, and perhaps the market was inspired by his views - they seem to have created a solid bid in risk assets," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note.

"The Fed are the market's price maker and affect everything."

U.S. e-mini futures pointed to a 0.28% rise for the S&P 500, after the benchmark rallied 1.63% overnight to finish near a record high.

Money markets see good odds for a first Fed hike by May, followed by more by September and December, although three quarter-point rate increases aren't fully priced until February 2023.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields eased slightly in Tokyo trading to 1.4565% following a two-day 4.4 basis point advance.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was 0.05% higher at 96.429, making up a little ground after a 0.21% loss overnight.

Gold rose 0.30% to $1,782.45.

U.S. crude added $0.78 to $71.65 and Brent advanced $0.681 to $74.56.

Attention now turns to policy announcements later Thursday from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which are also trying to balance the need to support economies threatened by the coronavirus with the need to withdraw easy money to cool inflation.

The ECB is expected to dial back stimulus one more notch, but will pledge copious support for the next year, sticking to its long-held view that price pressures will abate on their own.

However, investors sharply increased their bets that the BoE is about to raise rates after a report on Wednesday showed British consumer price inflation surging in November to a more than 10-year high, exceeding all forecasts from economists.

"There is clearly more pressure on the BoE to get along with it and start to normalise policy after having bottled it at the last meeting ... though the consensus is the BoE will hold fire and wait until the fallout from the Omicron variant becomes clear," Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note to clients.

Sterling retreated 0.14% to $1.3242 after climbing 0.28% overnight.

The euro slipped 0.08% to $1.12855 following Wednesday's 0.34% jump.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland, editing by Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.02% 0.5401 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.6339 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.71551 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.17349 Delayed Quote.5.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.3243 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.07% 0.587827 Delayed Quote.2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.689907 Delayed Quote.7.27%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 12238.3 Delayed Quote.4.92%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.85198 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.12842 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
EURO STOXX 50 0.37% 4159.68 Delayed Quote.16.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.24% 0.009903 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.011622 Delayed Quote.4.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.013115 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 74.5 Delayed Quote.43.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.67613 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 28459.72 Real-time Quote.3.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.53% 391.4281 Delayed Quote.46.76%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.15% 0.755173 Delayed Quote.3.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.886195 Delayed Quote.8.51%
WTI 0.04% 71.601 Delayed Quote.47.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aReuters poll - short bets on thai baht, philippine peso, south korean won ease
RE
01:24aReuters poll - short bets hiked on indian rupee to april 2020 high
RE
01:24aReuters poll - long positions on china's yuan at highest since early june
RE
01:24aIndian ride hailing firm Ola raises $500 million loan
RE
01:21aAsian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite
RE
01:19aLondon copper gains as risk appetite, supply concerns increase
RE
01:17aS.Korea c.bank warns against inflation, leaves door open for Jan hike
RE
01:15aHong Kong's jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election
RE
01:12aFed heads for the exits despite Omicron. Who will follow?
RE
01:10aANALYSIS-FED'S PIVOT RAISES INVESTOR QUESTION : When does QT start?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure
3Western Areas : Enters Scheme Implementation Deed with IGO
4Tesla told France there was no sign of technical fault in Paris crash
5Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment

HOT NEWS