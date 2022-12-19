Asian stocks fall, yen surges on BOJ surprise policy shift

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) -
The yen surged and Asian shares fell sharply on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to allow long term
interest rates to rise more, a move analysts said could signal a
step towards changing Japan's long-held yield curve control.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.9%.
Japan's Nikkei Stock Index shed 2.2% after trading
in positive territory earlier in the day, as stocks resumed
trading following the BOJ decision.
In its final meeting of the year, the BOJ said its yield
curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term
interest rates and around zero for the 10-year bond yield would
remain.
But significantly it decided to allow the 10-year bond yield
to move up and down 50 basis point each from the 0% target,
against the previous 25 point each.
"The move came earlier than I had expected but a step
towards the normalisation process of policy in Japan," Kerry
Craig, JP Morgan Asset Management's global markets strategist,
told Reuters.
"The market implications are most prevalent in the forex
markets given the divergence between U.S. and Japanese policy
settings.
"While there is still a wide gap, the hint that the BOJ is
moving incrementally away from ultraloose policy should be yen
positive in the near term."
The dollar dropped 2.43% against the yen to 133.62
after the BOJ decision, hitting a four-month low.
Australian shares extended earlier losses to be off
by 1.27% in afternoon trade.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.4% while
China's CSI300 Index was off 1.15%.
In early European futures trading, the pan-region Euro Stoxx
50 futures were down 0.89% at 3,784, German DAX futures
were down 0.91% at 13,888, FTSE futures were
down 0.63% at 7,321.
U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down
0.52% at 3,825.5.
In Asian trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes rose to 3.6752% compared with its U.S. close
of 3.583% on Monday.
The two-year yield, which rises with traders'
expectations of higher Fed fund rates, was at 4.2662% compared
to the US close of 4.262%.
Australia's Reserve Bank considered leaving interest rates
on hold at its Dec 6 policy meeting, accoding to minutes
published on Tuesday, but delivered a 25 basis point hike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points,
or 0.49%, to 32,757.54, the S&P 500 lost 34.7 points, or
0.90%, to 3,817.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
159.38 points, or 1.49%, to 10,546.03. The three markets closed
in the red for the fourth straight session.
"We might not get much of a Santa Claus stock market rally
as Wall Street rushes to price in credit and earnings risks,"
OANDA analsyt Edward Moya wrote.
The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq are on track to notch
their largest annual percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of
the global financial crisis.
U.S. crude ticked up 0.7% to $75.71 a barrel. Brent
crude rose to $80.44 per barrel.
Spot gold was slightly higher at $1,792.29 per ounce.
