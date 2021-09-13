Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asian stocks' relative valuations to global peers at 14-month low

09/13/2021 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man stands in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage firm in Hangzhou

(Reuters) - The relative price valuations of Asian equities compared with their global peers are at a near 14-month low, data showed, after their lacklustre performance due to worries over slowing growth and the spread of the Delta-variant of coronavirus this year.

According to Refinitiv data, the MSCI Asia-Pacific index's forward 12-month P/E ratio stood at 14.9 compared with the MSCI World's P/E ratio of 18.46. That near 20% valuation discount is the highest in 14-months, the data showed.

MSCI Asia-Pacific and World index's PE

To view the graphic, click here:

MSCI Asia-Pacific index's estimates change

To view the graphic, click here:

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index is up just 3.37% this year, compared with the MSCI United States' gain of 19.7% and MSCI Europe's 12.9% this year.

The Asia-Pacific index has, however, gained 4.4% in the past two weeks, on rising hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term.

"U.S. equities had an incredible run so far leading to almost 35% premium over Asian equities, higher than the average discount over the past 20 years," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for APAC at DWS.

"We could see a reverse in trends next year with the rest of world moving towards tighter monetary policy driven by strong recovery and inflationary pressure while China increases fiscal spending with more liquidity provision."

Some analysts said Asian stocks are attractive at these levels and could stage a turnaround due to the recent pick up in vaccinations and a rise in domestic consumption levels in the region.

"Asian equities are under-owned by institutional investors. Within EM, investors are underweight EM Asia and overweight Latin American equities," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Given Asia's stronger growth outlook, listed presence of tech and consumer megatrends and lower balance sheet risk, such a stance in favour of Latin America is surprising to us," he said."

China, Hong Kong and South Korea have the lowest P/E ratios the data showed.

Valuation of Asia-Pacific equities

To view the graphic, click here:

Sectorwise, financials and real estate are the cheapest in the region.

Meanwhile, Asian firms continued to receive earnings upgrades in August, data showed, which highlighted sustained hopes of an earnings recovery in the region.

Breakdown by country for estimates changes in last 30 days

To view the graphic, click here: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkvlggoegpb/Breakdown%20by%20country%20for%20estimates%20changes%20in%20last%2030%20days.jpg

Breakdown by sector for estimates changes in last 30 days

To view the graphic, click here: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanngrkpa/Breakdown%20by%20sector%20for%20estimates%20changes%20in%20last%2030%20days.jpg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) 1.04% 199.597 Real-time Quote.0.79%
MSCI EUROPE (STRD, UHD) -0.25% 153.885533 Real-time Quote.16.94%
MSCI WORLD -0.45% 3122.067 Real-time Quote.16.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aAsian stocks' relative valuations to global peers at 14-month low
RE
02:13aAluminium prices hit highest since 2008 on supply fears
RE
02:12aIndia's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022
RE
02:05aVaccine maker Valneva says UK has ended COVID-19 deal with company
RE
01:57aAsia shares slip, Nikkei stalls near 30-year high
RE
01:55aDollar drifts higher as U.S. inflation data looms
RE
01:53aDollar drifts higher as U.S. inflation data looms
RE
01:50aBenchmark lme aluminium hits $3,000 a tonne, highest since july 2008
RE
01:41aShanghai's most active aluminium contract rises 5%
RE
01:32aNew Zealand keeps Auckland in strict lockdown to beat Delta
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
2Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
3Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the U..
4GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires
5News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS