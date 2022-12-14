Asian stocks rose on U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed

*
Dollar sinks, bonds leap as U.S. inflation slows
*
Stocks surge then stall as Fed looms
*
Dot plot in focus, statement due at 1900 GMT
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced on
Wednesday, bonds were firm and the dollar nursed losses after
data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in November,
stoking hopes inflation has peaked and interest rate increases
will slow and eventually stop in 2023.
Nervousness about policymakers' next moves, though, kept the
mood in check ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the
day and central bank meetings in Britain and Europe on Thursday.
Investors are also turning watchful on the global economy,
despite China's reopening from tight COVID restrictions.
The U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month, 0.2
percentage points slower than economists expected, and in the
12 months through November, headline CPI climbed 7.1% - its
slowest pace in about a year.
European markets were set for a higher open with pan-region
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.15%, German DAX futures
flat and FTSE futures rising 0.05%. U.S. stock
futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, meanwhile, advanced 0.35%.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1%. The index is up 1.2% so
far this month.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.78% while Australian shares
advanced 0.67%.
China and Hong Kong stocks also jumped on Wednesday as
easing COVID-19 curbs and refocus on economic growth underpinned
sentiment.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.3% while
the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.89%.
"If CPI comes off and China fully reopens, that's still not
really enough to go gung-ho in Asia markets, because we're
facing a scenario where the more developed markets, the major
markets are facing a recessionary environment in 2023," said Sat
Duhra, Portfolio Manager on Janus Henderson Investors’ Asia ex
Japan Equity Team.
"There will be some upside from China reopening, but I think
it's not enough to offset the negatives."
Overnight Wall Street surged, before paring gains to leave
the S&P 500 up 0.7% at the close. The index was up nearly
2.8% at one stage, while the Nasdaq rose as much as 3.8%
before closing 1% higher.
The dollar, which is falling from 20-year highs as U.S.
interest rate expectations retreat, dropped broadly and sharply,
while bonds rallied.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
fell 11 basis points overnight and was steady at 3.4956% in
afternoon Asia trade. Two-year yields, which track
short-term interest rate expectations, touched 4.2053% compared
with a U.S. close of 4.229%.
The U.S. dollar fell 1.5% against the yen after
the inflation data and was steady at 135.37 yen in Asia. The
U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies of other major trading partners, fell to a
six-month low of 103.57, before steadying at 104.04. It is down
more than 9% from a two-decade high made in September.
FED AHEAD
Futures pricing shows markets expect the Fed will slow the
pace of hikes, but still raise its Funds rate target range by 50
bps to between 4.25% and 4.5% later on Thursday.
Much of the focus then falls on the "dot plot" chart of
committee members projections about future rate movements, and
the tone chairman Jerome Powell strikes in his press conference.
"There are now clear signs that inflation is softening, but
it is still at elevated level," said Tareck Horchani, head of
dealing, Prime Brokerage, at Maybank Securities in Singapore.
"The market wants to know if the Fed will change their
stance on the dot plot," he said, with the median projection in
September being for a peak in the Fed funds rate of around 4.6%
next year.
Oil was carried 1% higher with the broader mood, before
trimming gains a bit in Asia with Brent futures last at
$80.35 a barrel and U.S. crude at $75.12 a barrel.
Bitcoin got a bounce overnight, but was unable to
hold onto gains above $18,000.
Cryptocurrency markets have been unmoved, but transfixed, by
the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was accused by
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday of misappropriating billions of
dollars in customer funds from the cryptocurrency exchange.
(Additional reporting by Julie Zhu and Rae Wee; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore and Lincoln Feast.)