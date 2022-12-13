Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Asian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions

12/13/2022 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

Asian stock markets slipped after making early gains on Tuesday, as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that many hope will persuade the Federal Reserve and other central banks to step back from aggressive interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10% in midday trade while Japan's Nikkei and Australian shares were 0.35% and 0.24% higher respectively. Seoul's KOSPI index was down 0.10%.

China's CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.33% and 0.21% respectively as a fears of a surge in COVID-19 infections following the dismantling of key parts of government's zero-COVID policy clouded the outlook for the world's second biggest economy.

But a tourism-linked index jumped more than 2% as Hong Kong eased COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travellers.

Beyond China, investors' main focus was on U.S. inflation data due out at 1330 GMT on Tuesday, with core CPI inflation expected to slow from 6.3% to 6.1% and headline inflation dropping to 7.3%.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen struck a cautious note on Sunday in saying she expected a substantial slowdown in 2023 inflation, but that the U.S. economy remained prone to shocks.

Later this week, the Fed, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps), rather than the aggressive 75 bps hikes they went with earlier in the year.

"Given the very close proximity (of U.S. CPI data) to the FOMC, it clearly has the ability to change the tone of the message ... but is highly unlikely to change the headline 50 bps hike," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, was flat at 105.01.

Oil prices rose further after jumping on Monday due to supply jitters, with Brent crude futures up 1.17% at $78.90 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude up 1.15% at $73.99 a barrel.

Spot gold hovered around $1,781.50 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.01% at $1,792.5.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.67548 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRENT OIL 1.33% 79.01 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.22679 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.73364 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.28% 10.01 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12936.61 Real-time Quote.6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0541 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
GOLD 0.05% 1782.45 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.67% 2373.02 Real-time Quote.-20.28%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -1.25% 149.041 Real-time Quote.-18.70%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.24% 5651.41 Real-time Quote.-10.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.63844 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 27842.33 Real-time Quote.-3.09%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.52% 676.171 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
S&P/ASX 200 0.31% 7203.3 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.26% 3603.33 Real-time Quote.-18.67%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.09% 3457.33 Real-time Quote.-16.37%
WTI 0.97% 74.119 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster Shares
DJ
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
12/12INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS