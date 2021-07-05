Ask us first before swapping Libor with 'risk-laden' rate, says UK watchdog

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Banks should ask the Financial
Conduct Authority before using "credit sensitive rates" for
replacing Libor, the tarnished benchmark which is being scrapped
in December, the watchdog said on Monday.
The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched
after banks were fined for trying to manipulate the rate for
pricing mortgages, loans and derivatives worth trillions of
dollars across several currencies globally.
Most contracts are being switched to "risk-free" overnight
rates compiled by central banks, such as Sofr from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Sonia at the Bank of England.
But some market participants, particularly in the United
States, plan to use "credit sensitive" rates based on
transactions in commercial paper and certificate of deposit
markets.
"We ask that any regulated UK market participants looking to
use these so-called 'credit sensitive' rates in UK-based
business consider the risks carefully, and raise with their FCA
supervisors before doing so," Edwin Schooling Latter, the FCA's
director of markets and wholesale policy, told a UK Finance
event on Monday.
Liquidity in markets underpinning credit sensitive rates
dried up and yields spiked during market turmoil in March 2020
when economies went into pandemic lockdowns, he said.
"So these rates may look relatively benign in 'normal'
market conditions. But there can be a painful sting in the tail
for borrowers at times of stress," Schooling Latter said.
"The good news is that the bulk of outstanding dollar swap
market positions are going to be moving to Sofr, not these
risk-laden alternatives."
While new products are referencing Sonia in Britain, there
was still work to do in switching outstanding contracts and
Schooling Latter urged markets to complete this by the end of
the third quarter.
"It will help avoid risks of getting caught in a
pre-Christmas rush – where we could see a squeeze in IT, legal
or other resources, or would simply have too little time to
adjust to unexpected hurdles," he said.
