Aspect Announces Integration with Google's Verified Calls

09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Offers reduction in mobile inbound call spam for consumers using Android devices

Today, Aspect announced plans to integrate its enterprise contact center dialer products with Google’s newly introduced Verified Calls service. The new service aims to solve the problem of differentiating legitimate inbound calls versus spammers in the following ways:

  • Branding: It shows the brand’s logo or identity, which helps aid recognition and recall
  • Verification: It signals a business has been authenticated, so its identity is legitimate
  • Context: It gives the consumer the information they need, including the reason for the call

Consumers still rely on voice calls to communicate with businesses. According to our recent report, the Aspect Consumer Index 2020, it’s the preferred interaction channel when urgency, security or privacy is critical. Herein lies the fundamental issue: customers often don’t answer calls if they don’t recognize the number. It’s easy for spammers to disguise themselves as legitimate callers. Google’s Verified Calls service addresses this key business problem.

“We integrated Google’s new feature to facilitate good calls,” said Michael Harris, Aspect Chief Product Officer and CMO. “Our enterprise customers are among the largest financial institutions in the world and they need to reach their consumers. Likewise, consumers need to answer those calls with confidence. We view Verified Calls as a giant step in the right direction.”

Verified Calls is a feature on Google’s Phone app, which comes preloaded on many Android phones and will be available for download starting later this week on even more Android devices.

To learn more about Aspect contact center solutions, visit: https://www.aspect.com/call-center-solutions/call-center

For more information about Google’s Verified Calls, visit Google at: g.co/cloud/verified-calls

About Aspect

Aspect is on a mission to simplify and improve customer engagement. Our enterprise software is used by millions of agents every year and supports billions of consumer interactions around the world. Our best-of-breed contact center and workforce optimization applications help companies keep agents engaged while providing exceptional customer service experiences. Our flexible, highly scalable solutions for self-service and live interaction management and workforce optimization are available on-premises or in any hosted, private or public cloud environment. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware. Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
