Aspect Customer Hoist Finance Wins ‘Responding in a Crisis – Best Partnership Solution' Award at ECCCSAs 2020

Hoist Finance won the Responding in a Crisis – Best Partnership Solution (Technology) award at the prestigious European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards 2020 on 16 March 2021. With entries from 26 countries competing across 36 categories, the ECCCSAs celebrated its biggest ever awards evening during its 20th edition with over 2,000 people attending the Virtual Awards Evening from 32 different countries.

The ‘Responding in a Crisis – Best Partnership Solution Technology’ category was new for this year’s awards as a direct response to how the contact centre and customer service industry has adapted to changes imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoist’s win highlighted the work with Aspect Software carried out in February and March 2020, accelerating a six-month roll-out plan of the Aspect Via® Platform into just 11 days.

“We are humbled to be recognised by the ECCCSA for our response to the start of the COVID-19 crisis. We were able to redeploy 800 agents working in 11 contact centres across 8 countries to the safety of their homes in just a matter of days. We managed this with no downtime and no disruption for our customers. We have been undergoing significant transformation and Aspect have been by our side at every step of the way, thanks to their prompt and reactive professional services team,” says Jarkko Heinonen, Chief Digital Officer at Hoist Finance.

Aspect Via is a flexible enterprise cloud contact centre solution that allows enterprises to evolve and scale their contact centre as business needs demand. Based entirely on a proven interaction management and workforce optimization product portfolio, the Aspect Via Platform and application suite brings those same best-of-breed contact management and workforce productivity capabilities to the cloud.

“This is a fantastic win for Hoist Finance, and a project we are proud to have partnered with them on,” said Cameron Thompson, Senior Vice President International, Aspect Software. “This is a shining example of the ease of deployment of the Aspect Via Platform, showing not only how a move to the cloud has been so beneficial for Hoist in this instance, but also true testament to the power of strong working relationships – which is exactly what we have with the team at Hoist. We are thrilled to have all the hard work recognised on a European level and look forward to providing more award-winning projects and solutions in the future.”

Ann-Marie Stagg, Chair of the Judges, ECCCSA said, “Winning an ECCCSA is something Hoist Finance can be very proud of. They have been through a vigorous judging process, meeting highly experienced judges that can recognise ‘the best’ from our industry. Congratulations!”

About Aspect

Aspect is on a mission to simplify and improve customer engagement. Our large-enterprise contact centre software is used by millions of agents every year and supports billions of consumer interactions around the world. Flexible, highly scalable, best-of-breed applications for self-service, live contact management and workforce optimization help companies keep agents engaged while providing exceptional customer service experiences. Available on-premises or in your choice of hosted, private or public cloud environment. For more information, visit www.aspect.com. Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware. Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com. #GOODCALL

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in twelve European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005677/en/