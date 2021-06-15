Log in
Aspen Dental Introduces Doctor-Guided and Tech-Driven Motto™ Clear Aligners – Giving Patients Their Tray One on Day One

06/15/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Motto™ Clear Aligners leverage Aspen Dental’s national network of dental experts and precision technology to deliver best-in-class clear aligners at an affordable price

In a clearly distinctive move to make perfect smiles easy and accessible, Aspen Dental Management Inc. (ADMI) launches Motto, a new, clear aligner experience that does not force patients to choose between quality, affordability, convenience and expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005367/en/

Motto™ Aligners Exclusively at Aspen Dental (Photo: Aspen Dental)

Motto, the industry’s top clear aligner, is exclusively available at 900 independently owned Aspen Dental locations in 43 states.

At a time when seven out of 10 patients would benefit from orthodontic treatment, and with more than 30,000 patients visiting the Aspen Dental network daily, Motto is an industry disruptor that will fill a large gap that exists where patients must choose between expensive products or DIY at-home treatments that lack dental guidance. Motto is so much more than a product; it is a doctor-led experience unlike any other in the industry.

Aspen Dental doctors guide patients at every step, starting with a precision digital scan used to custom-craft each and every aligner. Onsite labs and advanced, in-office technology allow patients to leave with their “tray one on day one,” rather than waiting weeks for their aligners or impression kit.

Aspen Dental is the only healthcare provider that has the network to provide this level of care nationally. It delivers on their doctors’ bold call to anyone seeking improved oral health and confidence: Stop waiting and start smiling.

“Our approach at Aspen Dental has always been about providing access to care and saying ‘yes’ when others in the dental space say ‘no’,” says Bob Fontana, Chairman and CEO of ADMI. “Making aligners affordable and convenient for patients while having a doctor with you every step of the way truly differentiates the experience for patients.”

ADMI is a national healthcare leader known for accessible, patient-guided care. With a vision to enhance and expand healthcare services to anybody, anywhere, Aspen Dental is fueled by the expertise and capabilities of a vast network of doctors nationwide. Motto further expands ADMI’s comprehensive portfolio of consumer-focused, professionally-backed dental solutions that serve the $49 billion personal oral care and $400 billion global dental healthcare markets.

“Our sheer scale allows us to provide the highest quality aligners at an unbeatable price,” says Sarah Sharfstein, Vice President of Category Development & Strategy at ADMI. “We are removing friction from the system, making delivery of clear aligners easy for the doctors we support. And for patients, the entire experience is virtually hassle-free, with walk-in appointments and extended hours available, plus technology that truly delivers same-day start capability and reduces the number of visits to the offices.”

“As masks go off and smiles go on, Motto is here,” says Ash ElDifrawi, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at ADMI. “We are seeing an increased demand from patients who want to improve their smiles. This is definitely a wake-up call that perfect smiles are not just for a chosen few — they are for anyone, anywhere, who is looking for a new beginning.”

Motto is now available at Aspen Dental offices across the U.S. Plans starting at $1,999, dentist included, with zero-down and 100% approval options. For more information, visit AspenDental.com / MottoAligners.com.

It is a fantastic time to join the Aspen Dental team. Check out career opportunities at https://www.aspendentaljobs.com.

About Aspen Dental Management Incorporated (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes 900 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/


© Business Wire 2021
