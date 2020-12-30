Aspen Dental Management Acquires ClearChoice Management Services

ADMI and its Affiliated Companies Now Support 1,000+ Locations in 45 States

Aspen Dental Management announced today the close of its acquisition of ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), which provides comprehensive practice support services to the nationwide network of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers.

This milestone brings together two leading brands in the dental industry: With more than 860 locations in 42 states, Aspen Dental is the largest and fastest growing branded network of dental offices in the U.S., while ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are leaders in fixed, full arch dental restorations for patients with missing or failing dentition, with 65 locations in 27 states. Collectively, the two are the largest provider of fixed and removable prosthetics in the U.S.

“Together with the healthcare providers we support, we share a commitment to breaking down barriers to care and putting patients and practitioners at the heart of everything we do,” said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of ADMI. “We’re thrilled to partner with the CCMS leadership team to support the doctors at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers to create access to dental care for patients across the country.”

As leaders in fixed, full arch dental restorations for patients with missing or failing dentition, the growth of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers has outpaced the market with an annual growth rate of over 15%, with more than 100,000 smiles restored since its inception in 2005.

“We are extremely proud to join forces with another category leader and become part of the ADMI family,” said Kevin Mosher, CEO of CCMS. “With our shared commitment to supporting dental practices as they deliver life-changing care, I’m excited with what we’ll be able to accomplish together in furthering our reach and our impact.”

ClearChoice will continue to operate largely independently, with CEO Kevin Mosher reporting to ADMI’s founder and CEO, Bob Fontana.

The two businesses are highly synergistic, and the acquisition will lead to enhanced procurement savings across dental supplies and equipment and accelerated innovation spanning outside and in-house labs, digital dentistry, AI and other new technologies, a benefit that will be passed along to doctors at Aspen Dental and ClearChoice, and ultimately, to patients.

A Year of Growth

The ClearChoice acquisition caps off an impressive year of growth for ADMI, which now supports health and wellness practices across three categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic, the largest single med spa clinic in the U.S., joined the ADMI family in October, while ADMI-supported WellNow Urgent Care completed its acquisition of Hometown Urgent Care, one of the leading urgent care providers in the Midwest, just last week. That acquisition puts WellNow among the top 10 urgent care providers nationwide.

“The ClearChoice acquisition brings the total number of healthcare offices we support to more than 1,000 locations in 45 states across three different verticals,” said Fontana. “That we’ve been able to make these strategic acquisitions and open nearly 60 new Aspen Dental locations and another 10 WellNow centers in what has been an incredibly challenging year for many businesses is a testament to the strength of our team and our clarity of purpose.”

As one the largest healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., ADMI continues to build and strengthen the infrastructure, expertise, and core competencies that successful healthcare practices need to accelerate their growth and fuel their success, while also giving providers the freedom to do what they do best: Care for their patients.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is a leading healthcare business support organization offering a full-range of essential business services to consumer healthcare brands, including more than 860 Aspen Dental-branded offices nationwide, and more than 85 WellNow Urgent Care offices in four states. Support from ADMI allows practitioners, who practice with clinical autonomy, to focus on delivering the high-quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape. Support provided by ADMI includes real estate, human resources, finance, accounting, marketing and more.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental is the largest branded network of dental offices in the U.S., with more than 860 offices in 42 states. The practices are owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners collectively supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. For more information, visit https://www.aspendental.com/

About ClearChoice Management Services, LLC

Founded in 2005, ClearChoice Management Services, LLC (CCMS) is a leader in providing high quality administrative practice management services to the network of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers. CCMS also supports dentists in developing and opening new ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers in cities and communities across the United States.

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are a network of dental implant centers providing innovative and quality dental implant care to patients across the United States. Each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by licensed and experienced dentists in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. Each center is technologically equipped with advanced imaging capabilities and a full-service, on-site lab to support innovative and quality care to dental implant patients. The dentists affiliated with the ClearChoice network are leaders in implant dentistry and meet regularly to share experiences, discuss developments, and coordinate research around dental implant procedures and protocols. For more information, please visit http://www.clearchoice.com.

