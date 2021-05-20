Aspen Dental : Opens 23rd Practice in Wisconsin

Expands Access To State-of-the-Art Dental Care In State

Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Marinette, Wisconsin with the opening of a brand-new office, bringing two renowned dentists to the community. This is the 23rd Aspen Dental practice in the state of Wisconsin, as Aspen Dental continues to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.

Located at 2324 Roosevelt Rd., the office is led by both Dr. Katherine Leyes and Dr. Sandra Swing. Dr. Leyes received her DDS degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry. She's been a proud practice owner since 2009 and the Marinette practice will be Dr. Leyes’ fourth Aspen Dental office. Dr. Leyes is also an American Dental Association (ADA) member, a Wisconsin Dental Association (WDA) member, and a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE).

Dr. Swing received her DDS degree from the University Colorado and has been practicing dentistry for over 46 years. She has also given back to communities in need through a mission trip to Honduras, providing services for kids in need through the KIND project. Dr. Leyes, Dr. Swing and their team will provide a full range of dental services ranging from preventive care and general dentistry to dentures and restoration. The opening of this new practice will also create local jobs in the Marinette community and increase access to care in the state of Wisconsin.

Independently-owned and operated, Aspen Dental offices offer patient-friendly programs and services that make it easier for patients to get the dental care they need, including:

Personalized treatment and friendly service. Each patient receives a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist, with long-term oral and overall health in mind. Available services may include hygiene, treatment of periodontal (gum) disease, clear aligners, implants, extractions, fillings, oral surgery, whitening, and crown and bridge work.

Safe and clean care environments. We’ve always been committed to the highest safety standards, and in a world where things are changing fast, we have implemented heightened cleaning, hygiene and safety standards, symptom screening for appointments, social distancing at our offices, and now offer virtual visits for our patients. You can learn more about our health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic through our Smile Wide, Smile Safe Promise.

Affordable dental care. Aspen Dental practices are committed to keeping prices low so that patients can get the care they need. The practice works with all insurance providers and handles the paperwork, saving patients time and hassle, and offers free new-patient exams and X-rays for patients without dental insurance. And since no one likes an unexpected bill, the practice offers a clear, detailed estimate on the cost of treatment to give patients peace of mind.

On-site denture labs and Denture Money Back Guarantee. Every Aspen Dental practice is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory, which helps facilitate quick turnaround for denture repairs, relines or adjustments. Patients choose Aspen Dental for the seven styles of full and partial dentures and have the comfort of knowing that the supportive dentists and staff will go above and beyond to ensure proper fit and comfort of their custom-crafted dentures.

Convenient hours and location. The office will be open extended hours, including evenings and select Saturdays, so that patients can see the dentist at a time that works best for their schedule. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Office hours will be Mondays through Wednesdays from 7:45am to 5pm, Thursdays from 9am to 7pm and Fridays from 7am to 12pm. To make a dental appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (715) 504-0419 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 892 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

