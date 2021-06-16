Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspen Manufacturing Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

06/16/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUMBLE, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Manufacturing, LLC (“Aspen” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent manufacturers of evaporator coils and air handlers for the residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) marketplace in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Riley Archer has joined the Company as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Aspen has experienced strong growth over recent years in both revenue and business complexity driven by robust industry demand fundamentals as well as the Company’s rollout of its new aluminum tube coil product line.

To support this growth, Aspen expanded its manufacturing facility in northeast Houston from 132,000 to 204,000 square feet in early 2019 and added administrative staff to prepare for the next steps in its evolution.

Mr. Archer will be a key contributor on Aspen’s senior leadership team to help the Company accomplish its long-term goals and will report directly to Aspen’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Archer’s areas of responsibility will include all commercial activities encompassing sales, marketing, customer service and pricing.  

Prior to Aspen, Mr. Archer served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at both Signature Systems Group, LLC and CSW Industrials, Inc. where he helped develop and implement processes and systems that supported tremendous market advancement in those organizations.  In his twelve years at RectorSeal®, a subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc., he held positions of increasing responsibility, managing several business units over his tenure including the OEM HVAC business and the ductless HVAC business line.

“Riley brings a long and successful track record in business management and marketing excellence, and we’re thrilled to add him to Aspen’s management team to further support our customers’ growing demand for our products,” said Jason Ludeke, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen.

About Aspen Manufacturing, LLC:

Founded in 1975 and based in Humble, Texas, Aspen Manufacturing is a leading independent manufacturer of evaporator coils and air handlers under the Aspen and Airmark brands. Aspen’s current product offerings include a broad range of (i) residential and light commercial evaporator coils, (ii) coils and blowers for manufactured homes and (iii) air handlers which are sold throughout the United States and Canada by wholesalers and distributors. Aspen utilizes state-of-the-art fabrication and assembly equipment as well as stringent quality inspections to maintain the highest possible quality in all its products. More information about Aspen’s brands can be found www.aspenmfg.com and www.airmark-ac.com.


For inquiries from customers or other industry partners, Mr. Riley can be reached at Info@AspenMfg.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Preparing Your Organization for the Shift to Hybrid Work
PU
02:50pCNBC TRANSCRIPT : Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Intel's Pat Gelsinger Speak with Jon Fortt from the CNBC Evolve Global Summit
PU
02:48pRichard Buery, Jr. Announced as New CEO of Robin Hood
GL
02:45pGRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames "structural" failure
RE
02:45pAROUNDTOWN  : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
02:45pCREDIT SUISSE  : names new heads of global M&A practice - memo
RE
02:45pNew High-Tech Health Screening Technology to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms
NE
02:44pBrewery Pressure Rated Vessels FAQ
PU
02:44pARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C  : 2020 AC Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
02:41pU.S. fed funds futures raise odds of rate hike in early 2023 after Fed statement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors await Fed's take on inflation worries
2Fed signals rate hikes for 2023 as inflation rises, virus fades
3How yesterday’s data could affect Fed policy
4Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, HCA Healthcare, Select Medical, Tesco, HSBC...

HOT NEWS