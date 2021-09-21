Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;
Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On September 17, 2021, Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Key
Employee Retention Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kristina A. Cerniglia,
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, which provides
for a cash award and an equity award pursuant to the Company's Amended and
Restated Stock Incentive Plan. The cash award has a total grant date value of
approximately $1,000,000, to be paid in three installments: $650,000 to be paid
on December 31, 2021; $250,000 to be paid on March 31, 2022; and $100,000 to be
paid on July 1, 2022, subject in each case to Ms. Cerniglia's continued
employment on each such date. Each award will vest in full if Ms. Cerniglia's
employment is terminated by the Company without cause prior to the applicable
vesting date and each award will be forfeited if Ms. Cerniglia's employment is
terminated for any other reason prior to such vesting date. The equity award has
a total grant date value of approximately $1,400,000, to be paid in the form of
restricted stock units vesting 50% on July 1, 2023 and 50% on July 1, 2024,
subject in each case to Ms. Cerniglia's continued employment on each vesting
date.
The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its
entirety by reference to the Agreement, a copy of which will be filed with
Hillenbrand, Inc.'s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
© Edgar Online, source Glimpses