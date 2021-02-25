Assam Inland Water Transport Project - P157929

The development objectives of Assam Inland Water Transport Project for India are to: (a) improve passenger ferry infrastructure and service in Assam; and (b) improve the institutional capacity and framework for inland water transport in Assam. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Institutional, regulatory and safety strengthening, includes technical assistance and safety management. 2) The second component, Fleet safety improvements...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

