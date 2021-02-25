Log in
Assam Inland Water Transport Project - P157929

02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
The development objectives of Assam Inland Water Transport Project for India are to: (a) improve passenger ferry infrastructure and service in Assam; and (b) improve the institutional capacity and framework for inland water transport in Assam. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Institutional, regulatory and safety strengthening, includes technical assistance and safety management. 2) The second component, Fleet safety improvements...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

World Bank Group published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
