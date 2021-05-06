Assembly Member Santiago, Councilmember de León and Community Partners Hold Candlelight March and Rally to Call for $20 Billion for Homelessness

Thursday, May 6th – 8:00 p.m., starting @ LA CAN, Skid Row, DTLA

California Assembly Member Miguel Santiago (D-Assm. District 53, Los Angeles) on Thursday will be joining Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León (D, District 14), and community partners for a candlelight march and rally calling on the State Legislature and the Governor to invest $20 billion over the next 5 years into homelessness. The candlelight march will start at the headquarters of the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN) after a rally and speaking program there. The march will go down San Julian St. and end at the Downtown Women’s Center.

WHAT: CANDLELIGHT MARCH and RALLY to call on the Legislature and Governor to invest $20 billion into homelessness over the next 5 years.

WHO:

The Honorable Miguel Santiago , Assembly Member, 53rd District

, Assembly Member, 53rd District The Honorable Kevin de León , Los Angeles City Councilmember, 14th District

, Los Angeles City Councilmember, 14th District Susie Shannon , Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right (HHR)

, Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) Pete White , Co-Director, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN)

, Co-Director, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) Amy Turk , CEO, Downtown Women’s Center

, CEO, Downtown Women’s Center Lee Raagas , Skid Row Housing Trust

, Skid Row Housing Trust Theresa Winkler, formerly unhoused

WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: (Start point) LA CAN 838 E 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90021

The rally will start at the above address at 8:00pm with the speaking program.

At 8:30pm, the candlelight march will begin.

It will end at 9:00pm at the Downtown Women’s Center.

See end address below: Downtown Women’s Center, 442 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013



WHY: Cities across California are facing an unprecedented homelessness crisis. It is estimated that over 150,000 Californians are experiencing homelessness, including over 40,000 in the City of Los Angeles. The global pandemic only exacerbated this humanitarian crisis. Despite the COVID pandemic subsiding due to increased vaccinations, homelessness continues. There is only one solution to addressing this massive problem -- the State must make a significant investment to develop housing and put a roof over people’s heads.

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago is the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Communications and Conveyance and Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Los Angeles County Homelessness. He also sits on the Assembly Committees on Public Safety, Health, Higher Education and Utilities and Energy. He represents the 53rd District composed of the cities of Los Angeles, Huntington Park, and Vernon.

Councilmember de León is the former California Senate Pro Tem and is a member of LA City Council’s Homelessness & Poverty Committee. He is also Chair of the Immigrant Affairs, Civil Rights and Equity Committee.

Sent by Housing Is A Human Right on behalf of a group of homeless and housing advocates & community partners including CA Assembly Member Miguel Santiago and L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León.

