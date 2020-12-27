Assembly should be recalled to discuss Brexit - O'Dowd

27 December, 2020 - by John O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the Assembly should be recalled early from its Christmas break to discuss the recent Brexit trade agreement between the British government and the EU and to reiterate its call for the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol.

The Sinn Féin chief whip said:

'While a trade agreement has been reached between the British government and EU, there is no good to come from Brexit for the island of Ireland.

'Given the onset of Brexit and its impact, it is important that the Assembly meets to discuss it, to reaffirm our opposition to Brexit and to reiterate our call for the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol.

'The pro-remain parties have worked together since the referendum to reflect the views of the majority in the north who rejected Brexit and we want to see that continue.

'This is a hugely important issue which will bring additional costs and challenges for businesses and families alike and the Assembly should be recalled to debate a motion outlining our continuing opposition to Brexit and to call once again for the protections already agreed to be implemented.'