Assessing & Building Your Organization's Financial Resiliency - OPEN MINDS Announces October 1 Executive Web Forum

09/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1 at 1:00 pm EDTOPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Assessing & Building Your Organization's Financial Resiliency – The OPEN MINDS Approach To Non-Profit Financial Strength Assessment, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Ray Wolfe, J.D., the forum will provide graphic tools to help you conduct an easily understood five-domain review of your financial sustainability.

"This year has made 'sustainability' the word on the mind of most executives and board members of specialty provider organizations," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "To be sustainable, executives will need to make their organizations financially resilient by eschewing single funding sources, while also being agile, opportunistic, and proactive. Managing finances to do that requires managing multiple indicators and a reliable chain of command."

Executive attendees will learn:

  • The strengths and weaknesses of the financial aspects of organizations
  • Board and staff education on the financial metrics that most impact organizational success
  • A three-tiered financial response system that can help create new strengths over time

The October 1 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute forum outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.

About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assessing--building-your-organizations-financial-resiliency--open-minds-announces-october-1-executive-web-forum-301139197.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS


© PRNewswire 2020
