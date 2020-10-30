Log in
Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solution Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use of Automated Systems to Augment Growth | Technavio

10/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

The anatomic pathology track and trace solution market is poised to grow by USD 271.72 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005406/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the anatomic pathology track and trace solution market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of automated systems.

The anatomic pathology track and trace solution market analysis includes the technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the digitization of healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the anatomic pathology track and trace solution market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solution market covers the following areas:

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Sizing
Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Forecast
Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • AP Easy Software Solutions
  • Cerebrum Corp.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Data Co. Inc.
  • LigoLab LLC
  • PHC Holdings Corp.
  • Primera Technology Inc.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

     

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Barcode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RFID - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Digitization of healthcare
  • Decline in number of pathologists
  • Increasing healthcare expenditure

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • AP Easy Software Solutions
  • Cerebrum Corp.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Data Co. Inc.
  • LigoLab LLC
  • PHC Holdings Corp.
  • Primera Technology Inc.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

