Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solution Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use of Automated Systems to Augment Growth | Technavio

The anatomic pathology track and trace solution market is poised to grow by USD 271.72 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The report on the anatomic pathology track and trace solution market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of automated systems.

The anatomic pathology track and trace solution market analysis includes the technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the digitization of healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the anatomic pathology track and trace solution market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solution market covers the following areas:

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Sizing

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Forecast

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace solution Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AP Easy Software Solutions

Cerebrum Corp.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Data Co. Inc.

LigoLab LLC

PHC Holdings Corp.

Primera Technology Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Barcode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RFID - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Digitization of healthcare

Decline in number of pathologists

Increasing healthcare expenditure

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

