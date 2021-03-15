Log in
Asset finance market fell by 16% in January 2021

03/15/2021
15 March 2021

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) fell by 16% in January 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.

The plant and machinery finance sector reported a fall in new business of 3% in January compared with the same month in 2020. The IT equipment finance and business equipment finance sectors reported falls in new business of 32% and 30% respectively, over the same period.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'The asset finance market provided more than £2.1 billion of new finance to businesses in January despite the ongoing restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several sectors - agriculture, printing equipment, machine tools - reported higher levels of new business than in January 2020.

'If the UK economy is going to improve its long-term growth potential, there needs to be a significant increase in investment by businesses that enhances productivity and builds a sustainable future. With as much as 40% of equipment investment funded by FLA members, the asset finance market will play a vital role in helping businesses achieve these goals.'

Jan 2021

% change on prev. year

3 months to Jan 2021

% change on prev. year

12 months to Jan 2021

% change on prev. year

Total FLA asset finance (£m)

2,124

-16

7,268

-11

26,934

-24

Total excluding high value (£m)

1,919

-18

6,749

-9

25,245

-23

Data Extracts:

By asset:

Plant and machinery finance (£m)

464

-3

1,437

-7

5,858

-18

Commercial vehicle finance (£m)

552

-12

1,964

-3

6,943

-24

IT equipment finance (£m)

153

-32

603

-27

2,421

-15

Business equipment finance (£m)

117

-30

452

-21

1,719

-26

Car finance (£m)

579

-16

1,996

-8

7,114

-29

Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m)

39

-44

69

-49

313

-49

By channel:

Direct finance (£m)

887

-25

3,192

-14

12,000

-28

Broker-introduced finance (£m)

413

-16

1,440

-5

5,355

-21

Sales finance (£m)

618

-5

2,117

-2

7,890

-17

By product:

Finance leasing (£m)

249

-6

860

-6

3,474

-20

Operating leasing (£m)

426

-17

1,496

-13

5,182

-26

Lease/Hire purchase (£m)

1,162

-11

3,856

-7

14,308

-25

Other finance (£m)

235

-37

726

-25

3,156

-12

Note to editors:

  1. In 2020, FLA members provided £113 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £27 billion of finance was provided to businesses and the public sector. FLA members financed more than a third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the UK in 2020.
  2. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

Disclaimer

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
