Asset finance market fell by 16% in January 2021

15 March 2021
New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) fell by 16% in January 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.
The plant and machinery finance sector reported a fall in new business of 3% in January compared with the same month in 2020. The IT equipment finance and business equipment finance sectors reported falls in new business of 32% and 30% respectively, over the same period.
Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:
'The asset finance market provided more than £2.1 billion of new finance to businesses in January despite the ongoing restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several sectors - agriculture, printing equipment, machine tools - reported higher levels of new business than in January 2020.
'If the UK economy is going to improve its long-term growth potential, there needs to be a significant increase in investment by businesses that enhances productivity and builds a sustainable future. With as much as 40% of equipment investment funded by FLA members, the asset finance market will play a vital role in helping businesses achieve these goals.'
|
|
Jan 2021
|
% change on prev. year
|
3 months to Jan 2021
|
% change on prev. year
|
12 months to Jan 2021
|
% change on prev. year
|
Total FLA asset finance (£m)
|
2,124
|
-16
|
7,268
|
-11
|
26,934
|
-24
|
Total excluding high value (£m)
|
1,919
|
-18
|
6,749
|
-9
|
25,245
|
-23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data Extracts:
By asset:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant and machinery finance (£m)
|
464
|
-3
|
1,437
|
-7
|
5,858
|
-18
|
Commercial vehicle finance (£m)
|
552
|
-12
|
1,964
|
-3
|
6,943
|
-24
|
IT equipment finance (£m)
|
153
|
-32
|
603
|
-27
|
2,421
|
-15
|
Business equipment finance (£m)
|
117
|
-30
|
452
|
-21
|
1,719
|
-26
|
Car finance (£m)
|
579
|
-16
|
1,996
|
-8
|
7,114
|
-29
|
Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m)
|
39
|
-44
|
69
|
-49
|
313
|
-49
|
By channel:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct finance (£m)
|
887
|
-25
|
3,192
|
-14
|
12,000
|
-28
|
Broker-introduced finance (£m)
|
413
|
-16
|
1,440
|
-5
|
5,355
|
-21
|
Sales finance (£m)
|
618
|
-5
|
2,117
|
-2
|
7,890
|
-17
|
By product:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance leasing (£m)
|
249
|
-6
|
860
|
-6
|
3,474
|
-20
|
Operating leasing (£m)
|
426
|
-17
|
1,496
|
-13
|
5,182
|
-26
|
Lease/Hire purchase (£m)
|
1,162
|
-11
|
3,856
|
-7
|
14,308
|
-25
|
Other finance (£m)
|
235
|
-37
|
726
|
-25
|
3,156
|
-12
Note to editors:
-
In 2020, FLA members provided £113 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £27 billion of finance was provided to businesses and the public sector. FLA members financed more than a third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the UK in 2020.
-
For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.
Disclaimer
FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:30:07 UTC.