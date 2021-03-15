Asset finance market fell by 16% in January 2021

15 March 2021

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) fell by 16% in January 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.

The plant and machinery finance sector reported a fall in new business of 3% in January compared with the same month in 2020. The IT equipment finance and business equipment finance sectors reported falls in new business of 32% and 30% respectively, over the same period.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'The asset finance market provided more than £2.1 billion of new finance to businesses in January despite the ongoing restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several sectors - agriculture, printing equipment, machine tools - reported higher levels of new business than in January 2020.

'If the UK economy is going to improve its long-term growth potential, there needs to be a significant increase in investment by businesses that enhances productivity and builds a sustainable future. With as much as 40% of equipment investment funded by FLA members, the asset finance market will play a vital role in helping businesses achieve these goals.'

Jan 2021 % change on prev. year 3 months to Jan 2021 % change on prev. year 12 months to Jan 2021 % change on prev. year Total FLA asset finance (£m) 2,124 -16 7,268 -11 26,934 -24 Total excluding high value (£m) 1,919 -18 6,749 -9 25,245 -23 Data Extracts: By asset: Plant and machinery finance (£m) 464 -3 1,437 -7 5,858 -18 Commercial vehicle finance (£m) 552 -12 1,964 -3 6,943 -24 IT equipment finance (£m) 153 -32 603 -27 2,421 -15 Business equipment finance (£m) 117 -30 452 -21 1,719 -26 Car finance (£m) 579 -16 1,996 -8 7,114 -29 Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m) 39 -44 69 -49 313 -49 By channel: Direct finance (£m) 887 -25 3,192 -14 12,000 -28 Broker-introduced finance (£m) 413 -16 1,440 -5 5,355 -21 Sales finance (£m) 618 -5 2,117 -2 7,890 -17 By product: Finance leasing (£m) 249 -6 860 -6 3,474 -20 Operating leasing (£m) 426 -17 1,496 -13 5,182 -26 Lease/Hire purchase (£m) 1,162 -11 3,856 -7 14,308 -25 Other finance (£m) 235 -37 726 -25 3,156 -12

