Asset manager Abrdn in talks to buy Interactive Investor for more than 1.5 billion stg- Sky News

11/06/2021 | 07:48am EDT
(Reuters) - British asset manager Abrdn Plc is in advanced discussions to buy an online investment service Interactive Investor for more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.02 billion), Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3bLPOq7 on Saturday.

Asset manager Abrdn confirmed that it is currently in discussions with J.C. Flowers & Co regarding a potential acquisition of Interactive Investor, the company said in an emailed statement.

There can be no certainty that the discussions will result in a transaction, the company added.

Last month, the company acquired a subscription-based investment tips service called Finimize, the report added.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
