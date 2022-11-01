Asset manager Atlas agrees to nearly $11 bln buyout by Poseidon

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager Atlas Corp will
be bought by consortium Poseidon Acquisition Corp in a deal
valued at $10.9 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
The $15.50 per share offer from the group, which comprises
Atlas' board chairman David Sokol, affiliates of Canadian
investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and
others, implies a premium of 34% to Atlas' last close before
deal talks were disclosed.
The take-private deal comes following months of discussions
between the two companies, with Poseidon sweetening its bid for
the asset manager after initially proposing to acquire it for
nearly $3.64 billion.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, the
companies said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)