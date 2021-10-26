Log in
Asset manager Fidelity International to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

10/26/2021 | 03:59am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Asset manager Fidelity International said on Tuesday it planned to halve emissions from its investment portfolio by 2030 as part of efforts to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The move comes days ahead of climate talks in Glasgow, where policymakers will look to accelerate efforts to cap global warming.

Fidelity is one of a number of early joiners to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative that are set to update the market with their interim decarbonisation plans in the coming weeks.

"As a responsible investor, we must understand the carbon footprint of the portfolios we manage for our clients and work with the companies we invest in to reduce emissions in alignment with global net zero targets," said Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
