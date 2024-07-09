LONDON (Reuters) - A recent selloff in French stocks triggered by a surprise election being called has made the country's equity market interesting again, Fidelity International said on Tuesday.

"France sold off, and now we are looking at France again," said Caroline Shaw, multi asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, which has $817 billion in assets under management.

"The problem is that the uncertainty of a hung parliament or whatever is going to happen," she added, speaking on the sidelines of the asset manager's mid-year outlook, saying any trades would be tactical short-term rather than longer-term.

French stock markets have been on a rollercoaster since President Emmanuel Macron announced a surprise snap election following his party's heavy losses in the late May European elections.

The vote on Sunday delivered a shock election win for France's leftist alliance, which reinforced wariness among investors who had already braced for the risk of political deadlock and a policy paralysis that's unlikely to improve the country's creaking public finances.

