Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asset manager Jupiter net outflows accelerate, shares fall

04/26/2022 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID (Reuters) - British firm Jupiter Fund Management Plc reported net outflows of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.04 billion) for the first quarter on Tuesday, amid lower demand for British and European-focused equity products and inflationary concerns.

Assets under management (AuM) were 55.3 billion pounds, down 5.2 billion pounds from Dec. 31, driven by negative market returns of 3.6 billion pounds and net outflows.

The AuM figure was below the 57.9 billion pounds forecast by UBS analysts. Shares were trading 4.8% lower at 0810 GMT.

Global equity funds are facing outflows on concerns over growth due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed exits from global equity funds hit their highest levels since December in the week to April 20, as investors fretted about recession, impending rate hikes by major central banks and a rise in real yields.

Jupiter, the second-largest provider of retail funds in Britain after the acquisition of Merian Global Investors, said its outflows were partially offset by net inflows of 200 million pounds from institutional clients, led by flows into the sustainability-labelled product range.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aUBS trades way through first quarter to land best profit in 15 years
RE
04:22aFed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
RE
04:22aIndia's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources
RE
04:21aGlobal airline capacity hits 2022 high as China demand rebounds - OAG
RE
04:20aDollar soars to new two-year high on growth fears and rate bets
RE
04:19aSKF boosted by strong profits, price rises as Russian exit hits sales growth outlook
RE
04:17aAsset manager Jupiter net outflows accelerate, shares fall
RE
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises; Taylor Wimpey Leads Housebuilders Higher
DJ
04:05aSolomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases
RE
04:00aChina stocks end lower as Beijing races to battle COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS