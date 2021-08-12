Log in
AssetVest Corp, Virginia, Partners with Ethos Asset Management Inc., as International Investment Custodian

08/12/2021 | 07:59pm BST
Partnership Provides Long-Term Representation of Investors to Non-US Companies

Over the last six months, ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, has developed and implemented a new long-term partnership with ASSETVEST CORP, where ASSETVEST CORP facilitates non-US clients that require a Custodian for their guarantees that are being placed to secure and collateralize ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA’s financing in such non-US clients. ASSETVEST CORP has committed to providing its non-US clients with a fast and cost effective way to deposit their collateral guarantees through a Pledge Account in Top Tier USA Banks. AssetVest receives the collateral deposits and safeguards the funds, in the form of securities investments, on behalf of non-US clients.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, "We are honoured to provide our international clients and partners the opportunity to be financed using our innovative, exclusive and unique structure of a pledge, that has in this specific case, AssetVest as a major part of the pledge process for our clients. This opportunity has opened up our international investments significantly and expanded our global reach. We can now invest in important projects that are critically needed in many jurisdictions of differing profiles that will be life changing for the businesses and their communities."

S. Michael Mehalko, CEO of AssetVest and Maryland Lawyer, said, "Working in close partnership with Ethos and representing international Project Promoters has been a great development for AssetVest's new business growth. We have represented in this format a Brazilian Energy Company, two UK Companies (industrial and Real Estate sectors) and one Automobile Company in the USA. These companies are realising the benefit of this unique and genius Pledge Structure developed by Ethos and its CEO. We have supported projects that will enhance people's life chances, career opportunities and will improve communities in many parts of the world. This is something that I and AssetVest are very proud to be part of."

You can catch Carlos Santos, Ethos CEO, in Dubai where he is Guest Speaker and Panelist at The Leaders Without Borders Leadership Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the World, at the Habtoor Palace, Dubai, on 29th - 30th September, 2021.

For more information about Ethos and AssetVest, please visit:

https://www.ethosasset.com/

mike@assetvest.net


