Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft new CEO of Finansiel Stabilitet

04/09/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft new CEO of Finansiel Stabilitet
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2021
Published 9 April 2021
​Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft will be leaving Danmarks Nationalbank to take up the position of CEO of the resolution authority Finansiel Stabilitet on 1 December 2021.
Page Content

9 April 2021

Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft will be leaving Danmarks Nationalbank to take up the position of CEO of the resolution authority Finansiel Stabilitet on 1 December 2021. Karsten Biltoft will be taking over from Henrik Bjerre-Nielsen, who has decided to retire. Karsten Biltoft has been with Danmarks Nationalbank since 1988, most recently as head of the bank's Financial Stability department.

'I'm extremely pleased that Karsten Biltoft has been chosen to lead such an important institution as Financial Stability. Karsten is a great capacity in this field, and I can't think of anybody who would be more suited to the job. After almost 33 years with Danmarks Nationalbank, he will be greatly missed, but I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him in his new position,' says Governor Lars Rohde.

'For quite a few years, my work at Danmarks Nationalbank has centred around supporting financial stability in Denmark, and being allowed to take over from Henrik Bjerre-Nielsen as CEO of Finansiel Stabilitet is therefore a privilege. I'm greatly looking forward to working with all the highly competent employees at Finansiel Stabilitet,' says Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft.

The process of recruiting a new head of Danmarks Nationalbank's Financial Stability department will begin shortly.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK  : ANTAM Launches Thematic Gold Bar Edition Eid Al-Fitr 1442 H
PU
08:20aBiden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute
RE
08:20aZOOMLION ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS : Revenue Surged 50.34% YoY to Reach a Record-breaking $US9.92 billion
AQ
08:20aBEIJING DIGITAL TELECOM  : Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in beijing digital (spain)
PU
08:19aMTY FOOD  : reports $13.4M Q1 profit, down from $19M a year ago
AQ
08:18aMelt up? More money poured into stocks in past five months than last 12 years
RE
08:18aEUROPRIS ASA  : Notice of annual general meeting
AQ
08:18aMAISTRA D D  : Hotel Adriatic invests further in the safety of its guests and employees
PU
08:18aTHE ELECTRIFICATION OF MOBILITY : Challenges and Opportunities for Travel and Transportation Operators
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view
3Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
4Exclusive-China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions -sources
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries surge in March, sending shares higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ