Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft new CEO of Finansiel Stabilitet

9 April 2021

Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft will be leaving Danmarks Nationalbank to take up the position of CEO of the resolution authority Finansiel Stabilitet on 1 December 2021. Karsten Biltoft will be taking over from Henrik Bjerre-Nielsen, who has decided to retire. Karsten Biltoft has been with Danmarks Nationalbank since 1988, most recently as head of the bank's Financial Stability department.

'I'm extremely pleased that Karsten Biltoft has been chosen to lead such an important institution as Financial Stability. Karsten is a great capacity in this field, and I can't think of anybody who would be more suited to the job. After almost 33 years with Danmarks Nationalbank, he will be greatly missed, but I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him in his new position,' says Governor Lars Rohde.

'For quite a few years, my work at Danmarks Nationalbank has centred around supporting financial stability in Denmark, and being allowed to take over from Henrik Bjerre-Nielsen as CEO of Finansiel Stabilitet is therefore a privilege. I'm greatly looking forward to working with all the highly competent employees at Finansiel Stabilitet,' says Assistant Governor Karsten Biltoft.

The process of recruiting a new head of Danmarks Nationalbank's Financial Stability department will begin shortly.

