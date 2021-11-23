Log in
Assistant Governor Thomas Harr's panel speech at Danske Bank's Summit 2021

11/23/2021 | 07:20am EST
Assistant Governor Thomas Harr's panel speech at Danske Bank's Summit 2021
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Speeches
Year 2021
Published 23 November 2021
On 23 November, Assistant Governor Thomas Harr participated in a panel discussion on the covid-19 recovery, fiscal and monetary policy and the outlook for inflation. In the presentation, it is argued that there are large differences between the US and the euro area, while Denmark is a special case. Inflation expectations and wage developments will be the key determinants of inflation in the coming years - both in Denmark and abroad.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
