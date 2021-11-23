Assistant Governor Thomas Harr's panel speech at Danske Bank's Summit 2021
On 23 November, Assistant Governor Thomas Harr participated in a panel discussion on the covid-19 recovery, fiscal and monetary policy and the outlook for inflation. In the presentation, it is argued that there are large differences between the US and the euro area, while Denmark is a special case. Inflation expectations and wage developments will be the key determinants of inflation in the coming years - both in Denmark and abroad.
