Assistant Governor Thomas Harr's panel speech at Danske Bank's Summit 2021

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank Type Speeches Year 2021 Published 23 November 2021

On 23 November, Assistant Governor Thomas Harr participated in a panel discussion on the covid-19 recovery, fiscal and monetary policy and the outlook for inflation. In the presentation, it is argued that there are large differences between the US and the euro area, while Denmark is a special case. Inflation expectations and wage developments will be the key determinants of inflation in the coming years - both in Denmark and abroad.

