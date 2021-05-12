Associa Colorado Names Brian Sheppelman as Director of Accounting

Denver, CO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado announces Brian Sheppelman as the branch’s new accounting director.

Mr. Sheppelman entered the accounting field in 2000, before later expanding his expertise in the hospitality and property management industry. He spent more than ten years serving Highlands Ranch Metro District, a large master association in Colorado, as the accounting supervisor and property manager supervisor, and later, the accounting manager.

Most recently, Mr. Sheppelman served as the director of finance and administration for the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA). As the new accounting director for Associa Colorado, he will utilize his community management expertise and accounting experience to oversee the personnel and processes of the accounting operations team, ensuring the branch delivers timely and accurate financial services to the community associations it serves.

“Brian’s combined background in association management and finance makes him the perfect addition to the Associa Colorado team,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president. “His leadership will positively impact our financial processes in a way that benefits not only our employees, but also our clients, as we continue to build an exceptional team that provides the best management services in Colorado.”

