Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc., Promotes Michelle Griggs to Vice President of Operations

11/17/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Jacksonville, FL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc., recently promoted Michelle Griggs, LCAM®, to vice president of operations. 

Ms. Griggs began her real estate career in 2002 and has garnered more than 19 years of experience in real estate and property management. After working for a real estate valuation and consulting firm in Jacksonville, FL, she went on to become the president of a real estate appraisal firm for more than 10 years. She then transitioned to association management, managing on-site condominium and homeowners associations, and gaining experience as a portfolio property manager. In that role, she oversaw residential properties, commercial condominiums, and homeowners’ associations. She joined the Associa team as the director of operations in 2019. In her new role, Ms. Griggs will oversee a team dedicated to the day-to-day management of the branch’s community association services. 

“Since she joined our team, Michelle has utilized her financial acumen, knowledge of Florida state statutes, and drive for success to provide a high level of customer service to our valued clients,” stated Jim Giancola, Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville, Inc., president. “Her years of industry experience and ability to train and lead successful teams will be crucial as she steps into this new position. We are excited to watch her grow as we continue to serve communities throughout northeast Florida.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

