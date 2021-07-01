Associa Desert Resort Management Client Communities Recognized as Medallion Communities

Palm Desert, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM) managed communities, Palm Valley Homeowners Association and Mira Vista at Mission Hills, were both recently honored as a Community Associations Institute Coachella Valley Chapter (CAI-CV) Medallion Community.

CAI-CV created the Medallion Community program to promote best practices and recognize communities that go above and beyond. Medallion Communities are considered preferred places to call home, as compared to other Coachella Valley neighborhoods. These honored communities preserve and enhance the character of the community, protect property values, and exceed the expectations of homeowners living there.

Medallion Communities are selected after a rigorous application process based on their demonstration of best practices in community management, legal, financial, and community spirit. Homeowners’ association experts review all applications, and only those associations that show they have adopted the CAI-CV’s best practices may qualify for Medallion Program recognition.

“Associa Desert Resort Management is proud to be an industry leader and provide expert management services that elevate the resident experience to our valued Coachella Valley client associations,” stated Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®, Desert Resort Management president. “We are proud to see Palm Valley Homeowners Association and Mira Vista at Mission Hills be some of the first communities recognized for their commitment to community management best practices as part of the Medallion Community program.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com