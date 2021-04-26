Log in
Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Pacific Melrose

04/26/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
Temecula, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services continues to expand its growing portfolio, recently adding Pacific Melrose to its client list. 

Pacific Melrose is a 127 single-family home community in Romoland, CA. The community is a product of Pacific Communities Builders, an elite builder that aims to make luxury living affordable and sets the standard for inspirational, dynamic, and functional living environments. Pacific Melrose is one of more than 150 communities the builder has developed since 1991. The neighborhood is close to Lake Perris and offers many recreational activities and shopping and entertainment options in the nearby Romoland area, including golf courses, Big League Dreams Sports Park, a waterpark, and shopping outlets. 

“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to welcome this community as a valued Associa client,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “Our team is dedicated to implementing management services that best serve our client board members and residents. We look forward to partnering with the Pacific Melrose association board to achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
