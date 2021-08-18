Log in
Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Silver Oaks Ranch at Wildomar Association

08/18/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
Temecula, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services was recently selected to manage the Silver Oaks Ranch at Wildomar Association. 

Located in Wildomar, CA, Silver Oaks Ranch contains more than 120 single-family homes and features a beautifully maintained park. Associa Equity Management & Realty Services will provide expert management guidance and partner closely with the association’s board of directors to achieve their ultimate community vision. 

“Our team is excited to serve the board and residents of Silver Oaks Ranch community,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “Associa Equity Management & Realty Services continues to grow our client portfolio through dedication, outstanding customer service, and by tailoring our services to meet the needs of each new client.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS