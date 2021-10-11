Associa Hill Country Announces Annual Meeting Webinar

Log in
10/11/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
Austin, TX, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces an upcoming board education webinar to be held on October 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CST. 

During this free virtual seminar, guest speaker Clinton Brown of RMWBH Attorneys & Counselors at Law will discuss tips, tricks, and best practices for annual meetings. The webinar will explore procedures for in-person and virtual annual meetings, statute requirements for notifying members of an upcoming meeting, and the roles everyone plays during the annual meeting. The discussion will be followed by an open Q&A. 

Mr. Brown is a seasoned representative for community associations, developers, developer-controlled associations, and commercial associations throughout Texas. 

“Associa Hill Country knows that educated board members lead their communities to thrive. Our team is committed to connecting our clients with leading industry experts who can provide up-to-date information about association management,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “We look forward to sharing keys to success at this event and encourage all current and potential board members to attend.”

To attend, please RSVP to Christiana Ennis at christiana.ennis@associa.us for the Austin/Round Rock areas and to Seberino Regalado at seberino.regalado@associa.us for the San Antonio/New Braunfels/Rio Grande Valley areas.  

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Andrew Fortin
Associa 
2147163818
afortin@associaonline.com

